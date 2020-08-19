24 hours in pictures, 19 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 A home burns in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. – As of the late hours of August 18,2020 the Hennessey fire has merged with at least 7 fires and is now called the LNU Lightning Complex fires. Dozens of fires are burning out of control throughout Northern California as fire resources are spread thin. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 2/10 Fishermen clean their nets after fishing at sunset in Banda Aceh on August 19, 2020. (Photo by Chaideer MAHYUDDIN / AFP) 3/10 People hold placards reading “#wearetogether” during the press conference of co-founder of French humanitarian NGO ACTED (Agence d’Aide à la Cooperation Technique Et au Developpement) Frederic Roussel at the Human rights square (Parvis des Droits de l’Homme) by the Trocadero, in Paris, on August 19, 2020 as part of the World Humanitarian Aid Day and following the assassination of eight people, including six aid workers in Koure, Niger. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) 4/10 Malian soldiers drive through the streets of Bamako, Mali on August 19, 2020, the day after rebel troops seized Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in a dramatic escalation of a months-long crisis. – Mali awoke on August 19, 2020, to a new chapter in its troubled history after rebel military leaders forced Malian President Boubacar Keita from office, prompting its West African neighbours to threaten border closures and sanctions against the coup leaders. Keita, embattled by months of protests over economic stagnation, corruption and a brutal Islamist insurgency, said he had resigned to avoid bloodshed. (Photo by ANNIE RISEMBERG / AFP) 5/10 This general view shows the premises of Hotel Venus (C) where alleged ‘sharpshooter’ Irfan Shaikh was arrested during an operation conducted by senior officers from the Gujarat’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch, in Ahmedabad early on August 19, 2020. – Irfan Shaikh was said to have planned to shoot former Gujarat Home Minister and current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gordhan Jadafia, according to officials. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) 6/10 Israeli soldiers extinguish a fire near the kibutz Kissufim, adjacent to the Gaza Strip, caused by an incendiary balloon launched from the strip, on August 19, 2020. – Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after Palestinians fired a rocket into southern Israel, the army said. The latest exchange came as Israel warned Hamas it was risking “war” by failing to stop fire balloons being launched across the border. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) 7/10 French former football player and today Real Madrid’s head coach Zinedine Zidane gives a child advises to shoot the ball during the presentation of a sports and educational program called “Zidane Five Club” (ZFC), at his futsal facility, in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, on August 19, 2020. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) 8/10 Law enforcement officers stand guard in front of the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) plant on the eleventh day of protests over president Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed election win in Minsk on August 19, 2020. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) 9/10 A truck that caught on fire before Barbara road on the R21 before the airport, 19 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 10/10 Gareth “Milktart” Morris trains at the now fully opened private gym, Thje Fort in Linden, 19 August 2020. The gym offering Private and semi-private Coaching in the following disciplines: Boxing Mixed Martial Arts Strength & Conditioning Personal Training and Pilates was allowed allowed to fully operate as South Africa moved to Level 2 of lockdown due to the Corona Virus pandemic. PIcture: Tracy Lee Stark

