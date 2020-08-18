Multimedia 18.8.2020 08:32 pm

GALLERY: Level 2 – Smokes and alcohol bonanza

Consumers stock up

Consumers flocked to buy cigarettes and alcohol on the first day of South Africa’s Level 2, following government’s announcement lifting a ban on these products.

Under Level 2 of the lockdown restrictions, the sale of alcohol by licenced outlets is permitted from 9am to 5pm, from Mondays to Thursdays.

 

