GALLERY: Level 2 – Smokes and alcohol bonanza

Consumers flocked to buy cigarettes and alcohol on the first day of South Africa’s Level 2, following government’s announcement lifting a ban on these products.

Under Level 2 of the lockdown restrictions, the sale of alcohol by licenced outlets is permitted from 9am to 5pm, from Mondays to Thursdays.

1/20 Steve Barnard, Assistant Manager at Vape King in Northcliff, puffs on a vape, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of e-liquids, e-cigarettes, alcohol and cigarettes again as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 2/20 A customer’s vehicle is packed with alcohol at the Makro Liquor Store in Roodepoort, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of alcohol and cigarettes again as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 3/20 Customers queue at the Makro Liquor Store in Roodepoort, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of alcohol and cigarettes as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 4/20 Ruan De Bruyn, operations manager at The Vape Guru at Rock Cottage in Weltevreden Park, puffs on a vape, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of e-liquids, e-cigarettes, alcohol and cigarettes again as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 5/20 A man enjoys one of his favourite brands of cigarettes outside his shop, as cigarettes are unbanned, in Athlone, Cape Town, on August 18, 2020 in Cape Town. South Africa moved into level two of a five-tier lockdown on August 18, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Under level two liquor and tobacco sales will resume. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 6/20 Buying sparkling wine at the Liquor City in Karaglen, Edenvale, 18 August 2020 on the first day that liquor and tobacco sales are allowed after moving to level 2 of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Neil McCartney 7/20 Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020. The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol. PIcture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/20 Customers can be seen purchasing alcohol at the Makro Liquor store in Centurion after the ban on tobacco and alcohol has been lifted, 18 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/20 Two men enjoy cigarettes and ciders at a streetside bar in the city centre in Cape Town, on August 18, 2020. South Africa moved into level two of a five-tier lockdown on August 18, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Under level two liquor and tobacco sales will resume. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 10/20 Customers shop at the Makro Liquor Store in Roodepoort, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of alcohol and cigarettes as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 11/20 A shopkeeper packs well-known brands of cigarettes in his shop, as cigarettes are unbanned, in Athlone, Cape Town, on August 18, 2020 in Cape Town. South Africa moved into level two of a five-tier lockdown on August 18, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Under level two liquor and tobacco sales will resume. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 12/20 Johan Mostert smoking and drinking at Springbok bar in Hatfield on August 18, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that South Africa entered the first day of Level 2 of the national lockdown as new regulations come into effect. South Africans can now legally have 10 visitors at home and buy alcohol and cigarettes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 13/20 Chris Lotze smoking and drinking at Springbok bar in Hatfield on August 18, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that South Africa entered the first day of Level 2 of the national lockdown as new regulations come into effect. South Africans can now legally have 10 visitors at home and buy alcohol and cigarettes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) 14/20 Customers shop at the Makro Liquor Store in Roodepoort, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of alcohol and cigarettes as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 15/20 A customer pays a R22 000 alcohol bill with cash at the Makro Liquor Store in Roodepoort, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of alcohol and cigarettes as the country move into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 16/20 Tarven owners outside Phosa’s Tavern at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 18 August 2020, on the first day of level 2. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 17/20 Spar employees can be seen selling cigarettes at a Spar in Centurion after the ban on tobacco products has been lifted, 18 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 18/20 A customer can be seen leaving Spar in Highveld, Centurion with a pack of cigarettes, 18 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 19/20 Staff at The Vape Guru at Rock Cottage in Weltevreden Park attend to customers, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, including e-liquids and e-cigarettes, as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega 20/20 Ruan De Bruyn, operations manager at The Vape Guru at Rock Cottage in Weltevreden Park, puffs on a vape, 18 August 2020, as South Africa allows the sale of e-liquids, e-cigarettes, alcohol and cigarettes again as the country moves into level two of lockdown during efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

