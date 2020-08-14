GALLERY: The litter in our rivers

Photographer Kim Ludbrook joined NGO Hennops Revival at a recent clean-up of a section of the Hennops River, in Pretoria. This is some of what he found in a 5m square area along the banks of the river. The river clean up is part of the ongoing work by NGO.

Hennops Revival are continuously cleaning the river, especially during the summer months that bring rain and thus more trash to the river. Given clearance from local authorities to clean the river during the lockdown the volunteers collect tons of trash from the sides of the river. Most of the trash comes from informal settlements upstream and also industrial businesses.

1/18 A condom. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/18 A tooth paste container. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 3/18 Pieces of polystyrene. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 4/18 A light bulb. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 5/18 A rusty metal container. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 6/18 A chip packet. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 7/18 A shoe’s inner soul. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/18 Four condoms. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 9/18 A piece of plastic. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 10/18 A condom packet. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 11/18 A babies nappy. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 12/18 A container for lip balm. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 13/18 A plastic bottle. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 14/18 A tooth paste container. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 15/18 A baby’s shoe. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 16/18 A plastic container. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 17/18 Hennops Revival volunteer Tommy Visser checks a trash collection device that crosses the Hennops River that runs through Pretoria, 04 August 2020. The device is installed in the river to catch trash that floats downstream making it easier for the NPO to control that trash once it has come into that stretch of river to clean it. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 18/18 Hennops Revival volunteer Tommy Visser closes one of the hundreds of bags that where part of only one day’s trash collection on the Hennops River in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 August 2020. These bags and trash were collected from only a 100m stretch of the rivet banks in one day. The river clean up is part of the ongoing work by NPO Hennops Revival which cleans the area at the Hennops River of trash. Given clearance from local authorities to clean the river during the lockdown the volunteers collected tons of trash from the sides of the river. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

