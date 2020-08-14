Multimedia 14.8.2020 05:27 pm

GALLERY: The litter in our rivers

From condoms to light bulbs

Photographer Kim Ludbrook joined NGO Hennops Revival at a recent clean-up of a section of the Hennops River, in Pretoria. This is some of what he found in a 5m square area along the banks of the river. The river clean up is part of the ongoing work by NGO.

Hennops Revival are continuously cleaning the river, especially during the summer months that bring rain and thus more trash to the river. Given clearance from local authorities to clean the river during the lockdown the volunteers collect tons of trash from the sides of the river. Most of the trash comes from informal settlements upstream and also industrial businesses.

 

