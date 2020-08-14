24 hours in pictures, 14 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A digital stacked combination of long time multiple exposures shows satellites and Perseid meteors crossing the sky over a chapel near the town of Herrnleis during Perseid meteor shower, Austria, 12 August 2020 (issued 13 August 2020). The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA 2/12 Pigeons fly over Unemployed Graduates of South Africa holding placards as they stage a demonstration at the Church Square in Pretoria on August 14, 2020. They are demanding that government must create job opportunities, for government to fill all vacancies and for graduates to receive a monthly grant of 500 South African Rand (about 28 USD). (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 3/12 Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton takes part in the second practice session at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo near Barcelona on August 14, 2020 ahead of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix. (Photo by ALBERT GEA / POOL / AFP) 4/12 Grapes are harvested in a vineyard of Szende Pince (Szende Cellar) in Palkonya, Hungary, 14 August 2020, after the vintage began in the wine region of Villany. Picture: EPA-EFE/TAMAS SOKI 5/12 A detailed view of the broken hull of the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, 13 August 2020 (issued 14 August 2020). The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe d’Esny on 25 July 2020. Oil from the grounded ship is damaging protected marine ecosystems. According to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who declared a state of environmental emergency, most of the oil has been removed from the ship. However, there are fears the ship could break up spilling more oil into the ocean. Containment booms have been set up in multiple locations nearby to try and contain the oil slick. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER 6/12 A view of a burning dumpster and other waste containers as a police officer keeps watch (back) in the Schilderswijk neighborhood in The Hague, the Netherlands, late 13 August 2020. Media reports state that for the second day in a row, the Schilderswijk area of The Hague was the scene of riots, prompting the police to deploy the Mobile Unit to restore order. Young people reportedly threw rocks, eggs and heavy fireworks at officers, from the rooftops, and set fire to rubbish. The youngsters may be looking for distraction and the heat and boredom may play a role, media added. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIELS WENSTEDT 7/12 Passengers walk in front of Eurostar train a the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, France, 14 August 2020. Britain’s government announced a mandatory quarantine for passengers from France, Netherlands, Monaco and Malta as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa 8/12 Belarusians living in Ukraine, their supporters, and Ukrainian activists burn flares during a rally in support of the Belarusian opposition and against the results of the Belarusian presidential election, near the Belarus embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 13 August 2020. Long-time Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won the election on 09 August by a landslide with 80 percent of the votes. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, his main rival, fled to neighboring Lithuania after rejecting the election results. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO 9/12 Reverend Omar (C) leads a short ceremony before soldiers of the Brazilian army disinfect the Cristo Redentor monument to reopen the tourist spot, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 August 2020. The Christ of Corcovado, the most iconic image of Brazil in the world, will reopen its doors to the public on 15 August, as well as the Pão de Açúcar hill, the aquarium and the giant wheel, other of the main tourist attractions of Rio de Janeiro, after five months of inactivity due to COVID-19. Picture: EPA-EFE/FERNANDO MAIA 10/12 Farmers harvest their onion crops as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash during an eruption seen from Sukandebi village in Karo on August 14, 2020. Indonesia is home to about 130 active volcanoes due to its position on the “Ring of Fire”, a belt of tectonic plate boundaries encircling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs. (Photo by IVAN DAMANIK / AFP) 11/12 Participants take part in the “DXB Snow Run”, a three kilometre race taking place at -4 degree Celsius temperature at the Ski Dubai indoor resort in the gulf emirate as part of the “DXB Snow Week” on August 14, 2020. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) 12/12 Performers as beach guests sing during the indoor beach opera ‘Sun and Sea’ as part of the ‘Zuercher Theater Spektakel’ (Zurich Theater Spectacle) international theatre and performing arts festival in Zurich, Switzerland, 13 August 2020. The musical installation by Lithuanian artistic directions Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelyte was awarded the Golden Lion for the best national contribution at the 2019 Venice Biennale. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.