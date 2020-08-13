24 hours in pictures, 13 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Firefighters make an escape plan as the Lake Fire burns a hillside in Lake Hughes, California, USA, 12 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA 2/12 Gauteng Traffic Police officer Tembelihle Molefe hands out flowers to female drivers along London Road at Alexandra in Johannesburg, 13 August 2020, during an operation which targets informal settlements in Settswetla, River Park Greenville, and other informal settlements along London road. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/12 Soldiers of the Brazilian Armed Forces are seen during the disinfection procedures of the Christ The Redeemer statue at the Corcovado mountain prior to the opening of the touristic attraction on August 15, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) 4/12 The pack rides during the second stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 135 km between Vienne and Col de Porte near Sarcenas on August 13, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 5/12 A view of the Lukasrand Tower, located on Muckleneuk Hill in Tshwane, 13 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) greets Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin (L) with an elbow touch as a safety measure because of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the steps of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on August 13, 2020. (Photo by Brian Lawless / POOL / AFP) 7/12 Gershwyn Sweni in the Johannesburg High Court, 13 August 2020 on 2 charges of pre-meditated Murder after he shot and killed his fiance and a Uber driver in Edenpark on the 1st of May last year. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/12 Volunteers from the Hout Bay community look through discarded items in the bush during a search for missing three-year-old boy Anothando Mhlobo in Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 13 August 2020. Thousands of community members searched through the night along canals, under bridges and through dense bush areas to look for the missing child who was last seen 10 August. News of a suspect attempting to flee the community was shared on social media with thousands responding to the call for help to try to find the child and alleged kidnapper. A drone with thermal capabilities was deployed. Anothando Mhlobo was last seen wearing a navy, red and white jacket paired with red and navy tracksuit pants, and red and blue Spiderman gumboots. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 9/12 A herd of Elephants walk along the edge of a water point while grazing, on World Elephant Day inside the Amboseli National Park, in southern Kenya, 12 August 2020. World Elephant Day is celebrated on 12 August annually. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu 10/12 Children stand in their social distancing squares after arriving at school while wearing protective clothing in the form of masks and face shields as part of their safety due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August 2020. The Street Light School primary school in downtown Johannesburg has continued to operate during the pandemic with care of the students and strict preventive measures at the school including feet and hand sterilization, compulsory face masks and shields and sterilization of all surfaces in the school. The school has been build almost entirely from reusable materials. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 11/12 Pigeons can be seen in Church Square gathering around bread crumbs, 13 August 2020, Tshwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles 12/12 A vendor wearing a mask with the colours of Pakistan’s national flag holds another mask while waiting for customers at a market in Karachi on August 12, 2020, ahead of the country’s 74th Independence Day, which marks the end of British colonial rule, on August 14. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

