GALLERY: Chaos at Red Ants eviction in Fleurhof

The Red Ants, accompanied by the police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department, evicted up to 2 000 people who have illegally been occupying unfinished flats in Fleurhof, not far from Soweto. Property belonging to occupants was either thrown out of windows or over balconies, causing anger among the residents.

Despite lockdown prohibiting evictions and calling for alternative accommodation to be provided, housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso said those who invaded housing units at Fleurhof are breaking the law, and will be dealt with.

1/14 Members of the Red Ants use a crowbar to break open a door during a joint eviction operation between the Red Ants and the South African Police Service (SAPS) of people that illegally occupied apartment buildings in Fleurhof, near Johannesburg, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) 2/14 Fluerhoff residents plead with police in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, during the eviction of illegal occupants from a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/14 Members of the Red Ants remove the personal belongings of a person who lived in the apartment during a joint eviction operation between the Red Ants and the South African Police Service (SAPS) of people that illegally occupied apartment buildings in Fleurhof, near Johannesburg, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) 4/14 Protesters shout at police officers through a broken fence during evictions by SAPS (South African Police Forces) and the Red Ants of people from blocks of flats in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020. Violent clashes ensued with at least one protester dying and others injured. Protesters claim that they have been waiting to get flats in the area for years but ‘foreign’ residents have been getting flats, as well as blaming the government for not building enough housing. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 5/14 A member of the Red Ants takes position during a joint eviction operation between the Red Ants and the South African Police Service (SAPS) of people that illegally occupied apartment buildings in Fleurhof, near Johannesburg, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) 6/14 A protester kneels in front of police near the body of a dead protester during evictions by SAPS (South African Police Forces) and the Red Ants of people from blocks of flats in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020. Violent clashes ensued with at least one protester dead and some others injured. Protesters claim that they have been waiting to get flats in the area for years but ‘foreign’ residents have been getting flats, as well as blaming the government for not building enough housing. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 7/14 Members of the Red Ants stand next to personal belongings of people they removed from the apartments during a joint eviction operation between the Red Ants and the South African Police Service (SAPS) of people that illegally occupied apartment buildings in Fleurhof, near Johannesburg, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP) 8/14 The Red Ants are seen in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, during the eviction of illegal occupants from a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/14 An injured man is seen after being shot by a rubber bullet in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, during the eviction of illegal occupants from a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 10/14 A broken door is seen in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, after the Red Ants and the police removed illegal occupants at a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 11/14 Residents look on during evictions in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, as the Red Ants and the police remove illegal occupants at a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 12/14 The Red Ants are seen in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, during the eviction of illegal occupants from a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 13/14 A police officer stands over a dead person in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020, after the Red Ants and the police removed illegal occupants at a block of flats. The illegal occupants have been staying at the flats since Sunday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 14/14 An unidentified body lies in a field after clashes during evictions by SAPS (South African Police Forces) and the Red Ants of people from blocks of flats in Fleurhof, 12 August 2020. Protesters claim the person was shot by police forces, this is as yet unconfirmed. Violent clashes ensued with at least one protester dying and others injured. Protesters claim that they have been waiting to get flats in the area for years but ‘foreign’ residents have been getting flats, as well as blaming the government for not building enough housing. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

