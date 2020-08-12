Multimedia 12.8.2020 05:45 pm

GALLERY: Chaos at Red Ants eviction in Fleurhof

WARNING: Graphic content

The Red Ants, accompanied by the police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department, evicted up to 2 000 people who have illegally been occupying unfinished flats in Fleurhof, not far from Soweto. Property belonging to occupants was either thrown out of windows or over balconies, causing anger among the residents.

Despite lockdown prohibiting evictions and calling for alternative accommodation to be provided, housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso said those who invaded housing units at Fleurhof are breaking the law, and will be dealt with.

 

