24 hours in pictures, 12 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A handout photo made available by the Taipei Zoo hows giant panda Yuan Yuan cudding its baby Rou Rou (Softy) at the Taipei Zoo on 12 August 2020. China donated a pair of giant pandas, Tuan Tuan (Male) and Yuan Yuan (Female) to the Taipei Zoo in 2008. Yuan Yuan delivered a female cub, Yuan Tzai, in 2013 and gave birth to her second baby Rou Rou on 28 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/TAIPEI ZOO 2/12 South African police arresting a woman who was part of a group protesting against white privilege in wine producing region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, 12 August 2020. South African police used stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse the crowd of protesters who were in contravention of lockdown regulations. The group endorsed by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) were protesting against white privilege and the disparity between white owned business and wine farms in the heart of South Africa’s wine producing region and the impoverished residents of Kayamandi township in Stellenbosch. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 3/12 South African police move in to disperse a group protesting against white privilege in the wine producing region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, 12 August 2020. South African police used stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse the crowd of protesters who were in contravention of lockdown regulations. The group endorsed by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) were protesting against white privilege and the disparity between white owned business and wine farms in the heart of South Africa’s wine producing region and the impoverished residents of Kayamandi township in Stellenbosch. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 4/12 A man walks in front of graffiti in Moscow, Russia, 12 August 2020. Moscow authorities plan to toughen punishment for drawings on the walls. Artists who arbitrarily paint graffiti on the walls will have to pay fines of up to 7000 rubles (90 Euros) or complete compulsory works for up to 60 hours, during which they will have to erase their own art from the walls. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 5/12 Lebanese protesters try to break through a barrier amid clashes with security forces in the vicinity of the parliament building in the centre of Beirut on August 11, 2020, following a huge explosion that devastated large parts of the capital. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP) 6/12 A picture taken with a drone shows a capsized ship lies at port area four days after explosions that hit Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020 (issued 12 August 2020). Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 171 people were killed, and more than 6000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR 7/12 DA Cooperative Governance Spokesperson in the legislature, Solly Msimanga can be seen at an open piece of land that is illegally being occupied in Pretoria, 12 August 2020. An informal settlement on the piece of land originally earmarked for development has been growing larger for several years. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/12 Kosovan sculptor Agron Blakcori works on a statue of Fadil Vokrri, the late head of Kosovo’s Football Federation at his workshop in the village of Letanc, on August 11, 2020. Vokrri was one of the most prominent Kosovar sportsman of the 1980s who helped put Kosovo on the world soccer map when the country became member of the sport’s UEFA and FIFA governing bodies in 2016. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) 9/12 Team Lotto rider Belgium’s Brent Van Moer (R) receives medical assistance after falling during the first stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 218,5 km between Clermont-Ferrand and Saint-Christo-en-Jarez on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 10/12 Policemen detain a man who tried to put flowers at the site where a Belarusian protester died, in Minsk, Belarus, 12 August 2020. Long-time President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko won the elections by a landslide with 80 percent of the votes. The opposition does not recognise the results and has questioned the transparency of the counting process. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR 11/12 People walk amongst the purple flowers at a lavender farm in Hitchen, Britain, 12 August 2020. English lavender is grown commercially for the production of lavender essential oil, which is used in balms, perfumes, and cosmetics. Britain is in the midst of a heatwave, which could see record-breaking temperatures ahead of flash floods and thunderstorms, according to some media reports. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 12/12 Buffalos cool off in a lake in Georgia’s Kakheti region on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.