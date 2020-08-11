24 hours in pictures, 11 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A man holds fishing line from the mouth of a Bryde’s whale carcass washed up on Long Beach, Kommetjie, Cape Town, South Africa, 10 August 2020. It is not known what caused the death of the whale. The South African National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) issued a warning to surfers, paddlers and bathers on the Atlantic Seaboard particularly in the Long Beach, Kommetjie and Noordhoek areas as the whale carcass is attracting noticeable increased shark activity in the area and caution is advised. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 2/12 Des Van Rooyen speaks to his legal council at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 11 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/12 A couple rides a scooter with a dog wearing a face mask on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam 11 August 2020. Vietnam has recently seen an uptick in coronavirus cases after being free of domestically transmitted infections for 100 days. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH 4/12 The replica ship Mayflower II, surrounded by other boats, heads back to Plymouth Harbor after being rehabbed in Connecticut for the past three years on August 10, 2020 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims landing in Massachusetts. Festivities around the anniversary were scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Eisen/Getty Images/AFP 5/12 Klipspruit West Secondary School student Nkosikhona Goqa on one of the bicylcles in Soweto donated by Soweto Business Access and South Africa’s leading consumer brands to the Heroes Delivery Service initiative to bring safe, convenient shopping to Soweto through WhatsApp, 11 August 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/12 A wood duck or Carolina duck, a species of perching duck found in North America, is seen in a pond at the Ghosh Para area of Howrah District near Kolkata on August 11, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 7/12 A general view of partially destroyed wooden huts at St James Beach on August 10, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that three of the iconic St James Beach bathing boxes were completely gutted in fire and two were partially destroyed. The fire was distinguished by the fire department and the cause is unknown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman) 8/12 An aerial picture taken by drone shows Turkish free diver Birgul Erken (C) swims underwater as she attempts to swim 165 meters underwater as the longest horizontal swimming underwater with one breath for Guinness records at Sokakagzi Beach in Assos region, in Canakkale, Northern Agean side of Turkey 10 August 2020. Erken managed to swim the distance but Guinness judge didn’t approve the attempt as record due to she was touched mistakenly by a team member during the attempt. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU 9/12 A Harvest helper cuts grapes in Weisenheim am Sand near Bad Duerkheim, Germany, 10 August 2020. Due to the heat wave that hit Germany, grape harvesting began early this year, as it usually starts in late August or early September. Early harvested Grape will be used for ‘Federweisser’ the fermented freshly pressed grape juice. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK 10/12 Skilled sand sculptor, Innocent Zungu creates a sand sculptor message to stop gender based violence and farm attacks on August 10, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Innocent Zungu is a talented sand sculptor who displays his artworks on beaches across Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman) 11/12 DJ sidekick Klaas van der Eerden during the National Championships Belly Slides in Hilversum, the Netherlands, 10 August 2020. Radio station Radio 538 organizes the championships where the candidates have to slide as far as possible over a soaped track of 50 meters. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN 12/12 A couple jumps from a diving platform in the Lake Geneva off the village of Lutry, western Switzerland at sunset, on August 9, 2020 as a heatwave sweeps across Europe. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.