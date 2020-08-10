24 hours in pictures, 10 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 South African rider Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, 09 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK 2/10 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing´s South African Brad Binder rides his bike during the Moto GP Czech Grand Prix at Masaryk circuit in Brno on August 9, 2020. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP) 3/10 An aerial image taken with a drone shows people enjoying the sun at the swimming pool ‘Aquasplash’ in Renens, Switzerland, 09 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT 4/10 Riders from the Invincible U-Turn Ranch can be seen riding through the streets of Mamelodi in protest against the abuse of women and children on Woman’s day, 9 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/10 A new mural “Art of Women” by street artists Dbongz_one is pictured in Maboneng, 10 August 2020. The mural representing some of South Africa’s most well-renowned activist and feminist musicians and aims to shed light on the current gender-based violence backdrop of SA. By scanning the mural’s QR code, listen and discover artists via AppleMusic. The music platform has curated a playlist of the following featured artists: SA singer-songwriter: Zolani Mahola, afro-soul sensation, Nozuko ‘ZU’ Mapoma, Cape-Town based lyricist and rapper: Kanyi Mavi, singer-songwriter: Mila Smith, modern afro-soul singer-songwriter: Ami Faku Music singer-songwriter: Msaki, charting singer-songwriter: Azana , singer-songwriter and performer: Zoë Modiga and the very special Zu. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/10 Picture released by Telam news agency showing an aerial view of a stranded whale in Santa Clara del Mar, 20 km north of Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on August 8, 2020. The 15-metre-whale died despite efforts to free it from the sand, the Argentine Fauna Foundation informed. (Photo by Diego IZQUIERDO / TELAM / AFP) 7/10 Costumers enjoy the new Sunday free Aerobics class at the newly opened ‘Community’ venue in Melville, Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 August 2020. The new venue has recently opened to serve the local community after the older venue closed due to the huge economic effects of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Many of the restaurants in this popular street have closed due to the effects of the 5 month lockdown. ‘Community’ stages are offering ballet, aerobics, yoga, and dance classes to help the local community through the difficult effects of the lockdown. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/10 Geese walk in the main road in Val town as the country reaches its fifth month of lockdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Val, South Africa, 07 August 2020. The town is the smallest town in South Africa, very few people live in the town. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 9/10 An aerial view shows a corn labryrinth in the shape of a Coronavirus at the ‘Hof Eickhoff’ in Soest, western Germany on August 8, 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) 10/10 A dog frolics in a fountain on a hot summer day in Budapest, Hungary, 09 August, 2020. Hungarian Meteorological Service has issued a first heat wave alert as the temperature is predicted to rise to 30-34 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/Balazs Mohai

