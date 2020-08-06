Events industry paints SA red

Targeting iconic landmarks such as the Nelson Mandela statue in Sandton, Table Mountain in Cape Town, the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria and the Northcliff Tower in Johannesburg, among others, the #LightSAred campaign lit up South Africa in the hope of calling attention to the crisis that faces the live events industry.

The industry has been severely affected by regulations put in place by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. #LightSAred is demanding government and financial institutions extend financial relief to those who earn a living in the technical production and live events industry until they are permitted to resume work, also asking government to engage with elected leaders within SACIA and the SA Events Council, and provide a platform for voices to be heard, and that the government recognises and supports the Non-Profit Organisations that are trying to sustain destitute members of the technical production and live events industry.

1/13 The Northcliff Tower is seen lit up in red, 5 August 2020, during the #LightSAred campaign calling on government to review lockdown regulations preventing the live events industry to operate. The industry, comprising of freelancers, venues, theatres, companies and businesses has been unable to work since the blanket ban on all events, due to the Coronavirus, implemented in South Africa on 15 March 2020. Picture: Michel Bega 2/13 The Voortrekker Monument can be seen lit up in red as part of the #lightSAred protest, 5 August 2020, Pretoria. The movement deamnds that government and financial institutions extend financial relief to those who earn a living in the technical production and live events industry. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/13 Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. Picture supplied 4/13 Capital Craft in Brooklyn can be seen lit up in red as part of the #lightSAred protest, 5 August 2020, Pretoria. The movement deamnds that government and financial institutions extend financial relief to those who earn a living in the technical production and live events industry. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/13 Durban. Picture supplied 6/13 Sandton City Shopping Centre in Sandton. Picture supplied 7/13 Montecasino in Fourways. Picture supplied 8/13 The Northcliff Tower is seen lit up in red, 5 August 2020, during the #LightSAred campaign calling on government to review lockdown regulations preventing the live events industry to operate. The industry, comprising of freelancers, venues, theatres, companies and businesses has been unable to work since the blanket ban on all events, due to the Coronavirus, implemented in South Africa on 15 March 2020. Picture: Michel Bega 9/13 Nelson Mandela statue at Nelson Mandel Square in Sandton. Picture supplied 10/13 The pedestrian bridge over the N1 in Weltevreden Park is seen lit up in red, 5 August 2020, during the #LightSAred campaign calling on government to review lockdown regulations preventing the live events industry to operate. The industry, comprising of freelancers, venues, theatres, companies and businesses has been unable to work since the blanket ban on all events, due to the Coronavirus, implemented in South Africa on 15 March 2020. Picture: Michel Bega 11/13 Durban. Picture supplied 12/13 The Brooklyn Theatre can be seen lit up in red as part of the #lightSAred protest, 5 August 2020, Pretoria. The movement deamnds that government and financial institutions extend financial relief to those who earn a living in the technical production and live events industry. Picture: Jacques Nelles 13/13 The pedestrian bridge over the N1 in Weltevreden Park is seen lit up in red, 5 August 2020, during the #LightSAred campaign calling on government to review lockdown regulations preventing the live events industry to operate. The industry, comprising of freelancers, venues, theatres, companies and businesses has been unable to work since the blanket ban on all events, due to the Coronavirus, implemented in South Africa on 15 March 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

