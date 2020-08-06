Multimedia 6.8.2020 10:35 am

Events industry paints SA red

#LightSAred campaign pleads with government to keep industry alive

Targeting iconic landmarks such as the Nelson Mandela statue in Sandton, Table Mountain in Cape Town, the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria and the Northcliff Tower in Johannesburg, among others, the #LightSAred campaign lit up South Africa in the hope of calling attention to the crisis that faces the live events industry.

The industry has been severely affected by regulations put in place by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. #LightSAred is demanding government and financial institutions extend financial relief to those who earn a living in the technical production and live events industry until they are permitted to resume work, also asking government to engage with elected leaders within SACIA and the SA Events Council, and provide a platform for voices to be heard, and that the government recognises and supports the Non-Profit Organisations that are trying to sustain destitute members of the technical production and live events industry.

 

