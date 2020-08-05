Fitness industry demands government #SaveOurGyms

Members of the fitness industry today staged a silent and peaceful protest outside their local gyms against the continued lockdown closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gyms have been closed for five months.

The closure has directly impacted the employment of 29 000 people, according to FitSA – an association of health and fitness clubs.

1/9 A fitness enthusiast at Northcliff Crossfit take part in exercises as a form of demonstration, 5 August 2020, in the #SaveOurGyms campaign. The gyming industry and fitness enthusiasts took part in a nationwide demonstration calling on government to open gyms saving livelihoods associated to the gym industry and promoting healthy living. Picture: Michel Bega 2/9 Staff and supporters of Critical Fitness Gym in Berario demonstrate outside the gym, 5 August 2020, as they take part in the #SaveOurGyms campaign. The gym industry and fitness enthusiasts took part in a nationwide demonstration calling on government to open gyms saving livelihoods associated to the gym industry and promoting healthy living. Picture: Michel Bega 3/9 Personal trainers Cynthia Schutte and Morne Klopper pose for a photograph outside the Viva Gym at the Hillfox Value Centre, 5 August 2020, in Weltevreden Park as they take part in the #SaveOurGyms campaign. The gyming industry and fitness enthusiasts took part in a nationwide demonstration calling on government to open gyms saving livelihoods associated to the gym industry and promoting healthy living. Picture: Michel Bega 4/9 Fitness enthusiasts at Northcliff Crossfit take part in exercises as a form of demonstration, 5 August 2020, in the #SaveOurGyms campaign. The gyming industry and fitness enthusiasts took part in a nationwide demonstration calling on government to open gyms saving livelihoods associated to the gym industry and promoting healthy living. Picture: Michel Bega 5/9 Fitness Junction Gym owners, employees and members demonstrate against the closure of gyms during a national protest on August 05, 2020 in Pretoria West, South Africa. It is reported that the fitness industry has suffered enormously since the national lockdown was implemented on March 26, with several gyms forced to shut their doors permanently. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) 6/9 Fitness Junction Gym owners, employees and members demonstrate against the closure of gyms during a national protest on August 05, 2020 in Pretoria West, South Africa. It is reported that the fitness industry has suffered enormously since the national lockdown was implemented on March 26, with several gyms forced to shut their doors permanently. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) 7/9 A general view of Virgin Active on August 05, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the fitness industry planned a nationwide protest against the continued closure of gyms during the lockdown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman) 8/9 Fitness Junction Gym owners, employees and members demonstrate against the closure of gyms during a national protest on August 05, 2020 in Pretoria West, South Africa. It is reported that the fitness industry has suffered enormously since the national lockdown was implemented on March 26, with several gyms forced to shut their doors permanently. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) 9/9 Personal trainer Morne Klopper poses for a photograph outside the Viva Gym at the Hillfox Value Centre, 5 August 2020, in Weltevreden Park as they take part in the #SaveOurGyms campaign. The gyming industry and fitness enthusiasts took part in a nationwide demonstration calling on government to open gyms saving livelihoods associated to the gym industry and promoting healthy living. Picture: Michel Bega

