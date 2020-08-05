Multimedia 5.8.2020 06:06 pm

Fitness industry demands government #SaveOurGyms

Industry has been crippled by months of lockdown

Members of the fitness industry today staged a silent and peaceful protest outside their local gyms against the continued lockdown closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gyms have been closed for five months.

The closure has directly impacted the employment of 29 000 people, according to FitSA – an association of health and fitness clubs.

 

