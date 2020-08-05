24 hours in pictures, 5 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/14 The Covid-19 ICU is seen during DA Shadow minister of Health, Siviwe Gwarubes oversight visit to see the preparations that the hospital has done to cope with Covid -19. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/14 A volunteer releases a flamingo chick in Aigues-Mortes, near Montpellier, southern France, on August 5, 2020, during a tagging and controling operation of flamingo chicks to monitor the evolution of the species. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) 3/14 Some of the suspects arrested after the shooting incident where two police officers and at least one suspect were injured near the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 5 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/14 A worker polishes gold bullion bars at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. Gold prices hit 2,000 USD an ounce on markets for the first time on August 4, the latest surge in a commodity seen as a refuge amid economic uncertainty. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) 5/14 Residents in Olievenhoutbosch can be seen gathered next to the house that has been cordoned off as a crime scene after allegations of there being dead bodies buried in the yard, 5 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/14 A Hindu devotee with a buffalo head tight to his back dives into a pond during the Hindu festival Deopokhari in Harisidhi village on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on August 5, 2020. The annual festival celebrated by the Newar community involves the ritual sacrifice of an animal in the Deopokhari pond. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) 7/14 Firefighters douse a blaze at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by STR / AFP) 8/14 A general view shows the damaged grain silos of Beirut’s harbour and its surroundings on August 5, 2020, one day after a powerful twin explosion tore through Lebanon’s capital, resulting from the ignition of a huge depot of ammonium nitrate at the city’s main port. Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 100 people, wounding thousands and plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis. The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles (240 kilometres) to the northwest. (Photo by STR / AFP) 9/14 A picture shows destruction at Beirut port on August 5, 2020 in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital. Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 100 people, wounding thousands and plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis. The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles (240 kilometres) to the northwest. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) 10/14 A man takes photographs with his mobile phone of a rangoli, a Hindu ritual art design, representing a model of the Ram Temple, at the Gujarat Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters in Gandhinagar on August 5, 2020, to mark the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Hindu temple in a highly anticipated ceremony on August 5 at a holy site that was bitterly contested by Muslims, officials said. The Supreme Court ruled in November 2019 that a temple could be built in Ayodhya, where Hindu zealots demolished a 460-year-old mosque in 1992. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) 11/14 An employee of the Smile Safari Museum organizer, poses in one of the 20 back grounds in Belgium?s Instagram museum in Brussels, Belgium, 04 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET 12/14 Firefighters at work in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 05 August 2020. Several families were displaced when a fire raged through a cluster of shacks built in the backyards of homes in a densely populated area of Masiphumelele. Some residents suffered smoke inhalation in the early morning fire but no fatalities were reported. Quick spreading fires are a recurring hazard for residents of overcrowded townships. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 13/14 A full moon is seen just right behind the Christ the Redeemer monument in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, 05 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA 14/14 Sunflowers bloom on a field near Mamming, Germany, 04 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

