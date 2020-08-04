24 hours in pictures, 4 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 Large amounts of trash dumped along the road can be seen near the Rooihuiskraal dumpsite in Centurion, 4 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/11 A tuk tuk drives past an artwork by German artist Norm Abartig (@norm_abartig) and South African artist Nicholas Kerr aka Dekor One (@dekor) as part of the Westdene Graffiti Project in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 august 2020. The Westdene Graffiti Project has helped raise awareness of the art form of graffiti in the area. The art form has flourished in the inner city as the area has decayed over the past decade. Various artists from both South Africa and the rest of the world have taken their spray cans to the huge walls in South Africa’s biggest city. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 3/11 A rainbow is seen over the new San Giorgio bridge on the inauguration day on August 3 , 2020 in Genoa, the new high-tech structure will have four maintenance robots running along its length to spot weathering or erosion, as well as a special dehumidification system to limit corrosion. Italy inaugurates a sleek new bridge in Genoa, though relatives of the 43 people killed when the old viaduct collapsed say the pomp and ceremony risk overshadowing the tragedy. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) 4/11 A boy wearing mask enjoy in a carousel at Tibidabo Amusement Park, during his reopening in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 August 2020. Tibidabo Amusement Park reopened his doors under strict measures due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta 5/11 A Canadair engaged in extinguishing the flames of a forest fire in Arischia and Cansatessa-Pettino, in L’Aquila, Italy, 03 August 2020. The extinguishing operations resumed at 6am involving four Canadairs, three helicopters, 80 fire, 56 civil protection volunteers, 35 Alpine troops from the 9th Regiment and 14 personnel from the Municipality of L’Aquila. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMANUELA VALERI 6/11 A clown wearing face mask poses for a picture before performing at Puente Piedra district, in the northern outskirts of Lima on August 03, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, circuses in Peru remain closed, leading this group of clowns traveling in their mototaxi circus to perform in the streets of Lima. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP) 7/11 A picture made with a drone shows two boats on the bank of the River Danube in Kismaros, Hungary, 31 July 2020 (issued 02 August 2020). Picture: EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI 8/11 A worker prepares Khaja (sweets) ahead of the Hindu Nag Panchami festival which is observed during the monsoon season with prayers and tributes to snakes, in Ahmedabad on August 4, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) 9/11 A Sadhu crosses a decorated road a day before the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 4, 2020. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Hindu temple in a highly anticipated ceremony at a holy site that was bitterly contested by Muslims, officials said. The Supreme Court ruled in November 2019 that a temple could be built in Ayodhya, where Hindu zealots demolished a 460-year-old mosque in 1992. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) 10/11 The ‘MS GNV Azzurra’ quarantine ship is seen through the ‘Porta d’Europa’ off the coast of the Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa on August 4, 2020, amid the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. The ‘Porta di Lampedusa’ or ‘Porta d’Europa’, known as ‘The door of Europe’, is a monument to the migrants who have died in the Mediterranean, located at the point where Europe is the closest to Africa. (Photo by Dario PIGNATELLI / AFP) 11/11 A man walks past the 18th century aqueduct also known as Rostokino Aqueduct in Moscow on August 4, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.