24 hours in pictures, 3 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/9 This handout photo released courtesy of NASA shows support teams and curious recreational boaters arrive at the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida on August 2, 2020. The Demo-2 test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is the first to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station and return them to Earth onboard a commercially built and operated spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley are returning after spending 64 days in space. (Photo by Bill INGALLS / NASA / AFP) 2/9 A woman in costume poses in the ChinaJoy expo in Shanghai, China, 02 August 2020. ChinaJoy also known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, is the biggest gaming event and expo in China. Despite the restrictions because of the Covid-19 outbreak, ChinaJoy took place from 31 July to 03 August with mandatory use of protective masks for the participants. Most gaming giants like Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Epic Games and Bandai Namco participated in the expo. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 3/9 Brother Jean, a former French fashion photographer who became an Orthodox monk, celebrates a service at the Skite Sainte Foy monastery on July 29, 2020, in Saint-Julien-des-Points, near Ales, southern France. Former French fashion photographer Gerard Gascuel, also an ardent defender of organic food, discovered the monastic community of Mount Athos in Greece and founded the Skite Sainte Foy monastery in 1996, a place of retreat and prayers that welcomes pilgrims from all over the world. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) 4/9 People touch an icon of Blessed Virgin Mary after a mass led by priest Abdel Masseh Baset of the Historical Church of Blessed Virgin Mary at Mostorod district in Cairo, Egypt, 03 August 2020. Coptic Churches in Egypt were allowed to reopen on 03 August after several months of closure due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The services must now follow certain safety guidelines such as body temperature checks and social distancing measures. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI 5/9 Motorists are hit by large waves breaking on the shores of Banda Aceh on August 3, 2020. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) 6/9 A general view of Menlo Park Garden Refuse Transfer Station on August 03, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the garden refuse site has closed and people have been dumping on the pavement. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lee Warren) 7/9 Westonaria Shoprite is closed after 5 suspects entered the store using the staff entrance and forced the manager to take them to the cash office. It is alleged that they gained access to the safe, stole money, cigarettes and celphones, 3 August 2020. Shots were fired between police and suspects. Three suspects were arrested. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/9 Children play with homemade kites at Simunye 5 during school holidays in the Westrand, Johannesburg, 3 August 2020. This is the best season for kite flying in Johannesburg. August winds blow, spreading seeds and perfect time for being outdoors to fly kites. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/9 Fans of the Motor Lublin speedway team on rented lifters observe their team’s competition with Betard Sparta Wroclaw in Lublin, Poland, 02 August 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, speedway matches are played with limited number of spectators. Motor Lublin fans rented lifter to be able to watch the match. Picture: EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO

