48 hours in pictures, 2 August 2020

1/12 The pack of riders pedal through a dusty gravel road near Buonconverto during the one-day classic cycling race Strade Bianche (White Roads) on August 1, 2020 around Siena, Tuscany. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) 2/12 A young man disguised as “death” walks at the beach of Puerto Morelos inviting tourists and locals to return to their homes – as the beaches are still closed to visitors – in Puerto Morelos, state of Quintana Roo, on August 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP) 3/12 A dog dressed in a Russian airborne striped vest passes as Russian airborne veterans celebrate the 90th anniversary of the establishment of Russia’s airborne forces during the Paratroopers’ Day at Gorky park in Moscow on August 2, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) 4/12 Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton (C) and fellow drivers make a statement on the track as they ‘take a knee’ in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, prior to the start of the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on August 2, 2020. (Photo by Bryn Lennon / POOL / AFP) 5/12 Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on August 2, 2020. (Photo by Will Oliver / POOL / AFP) 6/12 Firefighters watch as flames approach a retardant line near a residential community during the Apple fire in Banning, California on August 1, 2020. 4,125 acres have burn in Cherry Valley, about 2,000 people have received evacuation orders in the afternoon of August 1. Around 8PM the fire spread to 12,000 acres. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 7/12 Attendees lay flowers at the grave of Albertina Sisulu, 2 August 2020, at Newclare Cemetery, at the start of Women’s Month in South Africa, during an event hosted by the Ahmed Kathrada and Sophie and Henry de Bruyn Foundations paying tribute to the women of the struggle. The graves of Helen Joseph, Lilian Ngoyi and Rahima Moosa were also visited. Picture: Michel Bega 8/12 People jump in the water as a way of beating the heat in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 01 August 2020. Authorities issued an orange alert for temperatures up to 40 Celsius degrees in central, east and southern Spain. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA 9/12 A Sudanese family inspect the damages of their home, after torrential rain lead to landslides and flash floods, in the town of Umm Dawan Ban, southeast of the capital Khartoum on August 2, 2020. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) 10/12 Palestinian youths shower around a pool on the third day of Eid al-Adha holiday in Gaza city on August 2, 2020. Eid al-Adha (the Festival of Sacrifice) is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son for God. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) 11/12 The caretaker of Bhekhaddhari Goga Maharaj temple, Ishwar Desai, feeds stray dogs and monkeys, in Ahmedabad on August 2, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) 12/12 Women receive bread at a food handout during the Eid al Adha at the ‘Hunger Has No Religion’ feeding scheme, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 August 2020. The local Muslim community spent the time they would have shared with family celebrating Eid al-Adha by feeding hundreds who are facing food insecurity due to the effects of the 5th month of pandemic lockdown. Food insecurity is one of the main issues facing the country since the start of coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

