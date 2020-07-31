24 hours in pictures, 31 July 2020

6/12

A protestor takes part in a demonstration against the excessive rent hikes in Berlin, Germany, 06 April 2019 (reissued 31 July 2020). The Berlin Regional Court has ruled that the law on the new regulation of rent limitation regulations – also known as the ‘Berlin rent cut’ – should be regarded as constitutional. According to the court, these regulations can prevent rent increases from the entry into force of this law on 23 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA