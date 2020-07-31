24 hours in pictures, 31 July 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Summer crowds on the beach near the Brouwersdam, The Netherlands, 31 July 2020. The tropical weather attracts many tourists from home and abroad to the coast. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal
160 migrants, previously arrived in Lampedusa, on their arrival in Pozzallo, near Ragusa, Italy, 31 July 2020. They’ve all been swabbed for Covid-19. EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO RUTA
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session of the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Frank Augstein / Pool
Pedestrians wearing masks cross a street in Akihabara district in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2020. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced record 463 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Afghan men embrace after Eid al-Adha prayers in Jalalabad Afghanistan on 31 July 2020. Millions of Muslims around the world celebrate one of the biggest Muslim religious festival of Eid all-Adha by slaughtering goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
A protestor takes part in a demonstration against the excessive rent hikes in Berlin, Germany, 06 April 2019 (reissued 31 July 2020). The Berlin Regional Court has ruled that the law on the new regulation of rent limitation regulations – also known as the ‘Berlin rent cut’ – should be regarded as constitutional. According to the court, these regulations can prevent rent increases from the entry into force of this law on 23 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
The co-leader of the German Green Party (Die Gruenen), Robert Habeck (R), and the First mayor of Hanover, Belit Onay (L), wear a firefighter helmets and breathing gear during a visit at a fire station in Hannover, northern Germany, 31 July 2020. During his political summer trip, Habeck visits rescuers in order to get informed about their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN
Women pose as they are photographed at Southend Beach, Britain, 31 July 2020. The Met Office has predicted 31 July to be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures possibly 35C in Greater London, according to media reports. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Health officials wearing protective clothing stand before the coffin of the late Zimbabwe minister of Agriculture, Perence Shiri before his burial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zimbabwe, 31 July 2020. The minister died with covid-19 on 29th July 2020. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
A hand out photograph made available by 10 Downing street shows Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson holding a digital Covid-19 press conference in n10 Downing street in London, Britain 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS