24 hours in pictures, 28 July 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Palestinian boys work at their father’s apiary in the village of Doura, west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on July 28, 2020. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) 2/12 BidAir employees can be seen protesting outside the Department of Employment and Labour in Pretoria, 28 July 2020. The BidAir employees have not received any salary for the last 3 months or any payments from the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS). Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/12 BidAir employees can be seen protesting outside the Department of Employment and Labour in Pretoria, 28 July 2020. The BidAir employees have not received any salary for the last 3 months or any payments from the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS). Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/12 A vendor arranges facemasks to sell on a roadside in Hyderabad on July 28, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) 5/12 A special forces mission personnel affiliated with the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation shows his skills during a graduation ceremony in the Syrian town of al-Ghazawiya, near Afrin in the rebel-held northern countryside of Aleppo province, on July 28, 2020. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) 6/12 Friends play a game of Ludo in Diepsloot in Johannesburg, 28 August 202o, during school holidays. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 7/12 A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 coronavirus PCR test in the Mahaboudha area in Kathmandu on July 28, 2020. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) 8/12 Pretoria Bulls’ lock Juandre Kruger (C) and prop Trevor Nyakane warm up during the team’s first official training session with Covid-19 social distancing and medical protocols in place, on 28 July 2020 at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria. (Photo by CHRISTIAAN KOTZE / AFP) 9/12 This picture taken on July 28, 2020 shows a view of the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage, with rings laid in place around it to separate pilgrims as part of social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Saudi Arabia begins on July 29 hosting the annual hajj pilgrimage, dramatically downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic that has barred millions of international pilgrims for the first time in modern history. (Photo by AFP) 10/12 Fishermen lay a net in the Yamuna river in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) 11/12 Workers of construction groups Spie Batignolles, Vinci Construction, Setec and Dodin Campenon Bernard, look at tunnel boring machine “Ellen” after its arrival at the construction site of the future Grand Paris Express railway station Fort d’Issy-Vanves-Clamart in Clamart, southwest of Paris, on July 28, 2020. The tunnel boring machine finished digging the 4 kilometres that separated Bagneux from the Fort d’Issy-Vanves-Clamart station, on the future metro line 15. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) 12/12 A young sheep farmer cleans one of his sheep at Ngor beach in Dakar on July 28, 2020, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice), known as Tabaski in Western Africa. Sheep farmers are starting to fill the streets of the Senegalese capital with their sheep ahead of the festival, when prices of their animals can range from one hundred thousand West African Francs(CFA) to four million CFA (7000 US dollars). (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

