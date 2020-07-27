24 hours in pictures, 27 July 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 Garbage strewn on the streets after SAMWU (South African Municipal Workers Union) members marched to the Ekurhuleni head offices in Germiston, 27 July 2020. They are demanding that they get salary increases, insisting that the City of Ekurhuleni give them the 6.25% increase that was agreed to in the last bargaining council. They claim the city has the funds, but is plagued by corruption where municipal resources are used for politicking and enriching politically connected individuals.. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/11 A handout picture released by Wasdale Moutain Rescue on July 26, 2020 shows volunteers carrying Daisy, a 55kg St Bernard dog down from Scafell pike, one of England’s highest peaks near Grasmere in northwest England. Sixteen rescuers were called out to save a St Bernard dog stranded on an English mountain, in an embarrassing episode for the member of a breed more famed for rescuing stricken humans from the icy dangers of the high Alps. (Photo by Handout / Wasdale Mountain Rescue / AFP) 3/11 Steve and Janet pose for a photograph with some homemade masks, free for people to take as they need, in South Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 27 July 2020. Steve and Janet Tesoriero are making free masks for people in their local Melbourne community. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT 4/11 One of AVBOB’s mobile mortuaries that can hold up to 30 bodies can be seen at their Midrand branch, 27 July 2020, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/11 A view from the inside of an AVBOB mobile mortuary that can hold up to 30 bodies can be seen at their Midrand branch, 27 July 2020, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/11 Evaton residents walk past Covid-19 wall mural outside Oarabile Learning and Childhood Development Day Care Centre south of Johannesburg, 27 July 2020. South Africa has recorded 445 433 Covid-19 cases, 6 769 deaths and 265 077 recoveries. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 7/11 An aerial view shows people sunbathing on a yacht off the small island of Chrysi, south of Crete on July 26, 2020. Chrissi is protected as an “area of intense natural beauty”. The island has the largest naturally formed Juniperus macrocarpa forest in Europe. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) 8/11 A young boy walks a dog past a jazz trio performing on the Sea Point promenade on July 26, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. South Africa has the fifth most COVID-19 confirmed cases in the world with more than 434 000 cases. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht) 9/11 A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit collects a swab sample of a resident at a free testing centre for the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad on July 27, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) 10/11 Tundu Lissu (C), Tanzania’s former MP with the Chadema main opposition party, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack, reacts to supporters as he returns after three years in exile to challenge President John Magufuli in elections later this year, at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on July 27, 2020. Tanzania will hold a general election on October 28, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) 11/11 A rainbow and dark clouds are seen over the city of Dortmund, western Germany on July 26, 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

