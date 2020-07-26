48 hours in pictures, 26 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
Usually packed with cars and hospitality tents, the Royal Durban Golf Club is open for business at the behind-closed-doors 2020 Vodacom Durban July on Saturday 25 July 2020. Picture: Anthony Grote/
A picture taken in a funeral house in Johannesburg, on July 26, 2020 shows coffins stacked at the warehouse. – South Africa has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa and ranks fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia. Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP
This aerial picture shows several funerals being celebrated at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, on July 25, 2020. – South Africa’s public schools will close again for a month from July 27 to limit the spread of coronavirus as the country grapples with surging infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on July 23. The country has now recorded 408,052 coronavirus cases, the fifth-highest in the world. More than 6,000 people have died from the virus. Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man takes a picture of a masked man riding a UFO-shaped toy car at a park in Cali, Colombia on July 24, 2020, before a night curfew starts against the spread of the new coronavirus. Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP
US federal agents and local Police guard the Justice Center during clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 25 July 2020. Several thousand Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality clashed with local police and federal agents deployed to the city by US President Trump administration. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON
Mount Pacaya volcano expels lava in a photo taken from Cerro Chino, in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, late 26 July 2020. The volcano’s activity rose last days and authorities are on alert to start the possible evacuation of the population. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
Police investigate a damaged black Mercedes SUV in front of the ‘Bahnhof Zoologischer Garten’ train station after an accident at the Hardenbergplatz square in the Western city center in Berlin, Germany, 26 July 2020. According to the police, a car drove into group of people in the early morning. Seven people are injured including the car driver, who is under arrest now. Police states at the moment a political or religious background can’t be confirmed. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
The image of a doctor is projected on the statue of Cristo Rey monument in Cali, Colombia, during celebrations for the 484th anniversary of the city, on July 25, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. – The proyection was held to send a message of hope in the midst of the pandemic and to thank the staff who are fighting on the front line against covid. Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP
A Yemeni artist paints patterns on a plastic panel at a workshop in Sana’a, Yemen, 25 July 2020. Yemeni artists have started their own small businesses at a workshop in Sana’a to draw and paint patterns on plastic and glass panels as a way to improve the income in their war-ridden country. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A man selling flowers waits for customers at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 July 2020. Vietnam has recently confirmed two new cases of local transmission of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
A police officer reacts in front of a graffiti reading ‘Bacon Gets Fried’ on the Federal Court House during clashes with protesters during a Black Lives Matter and Anti Fascist protest in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 July 2020. Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protested against racism and police brutality and in support of the Portland’s demonstrations. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
An instructor in protective suit conducts a rumba class promoted by the city administration so that residents can follow from their homes and exercise amid a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, on a street of Medellin, Colombia on July 25, 2020. Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP
Russian Navy sailors of the small missile ship Passat take part in the ‘Russia Navy Day’ parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
This overhead image shows children playing on swings at a park in Tokyo on July 26, 2020. Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP
A Guadalajara staff member disinfects the stands, where photos of fans where placed, before the beginning of a Mexican Apertura tournament football match between Guadalajara and Leon at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, on July 25, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. – The tournament is played without spectators as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP
The finished new mural of Liverpool’s English midfielder Jordan Henderson lifting the Premier League trophy created by graffiti artists MurWalls in collaboration with The Redmen TV, independent Liverpool FC media, is seen on the side of a house outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northwest England, on July 25, 2020 – The mural being produced by The Redmen in partnership with licensed graffiti artists MurWalls outside Anfield is a celebration of Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph and the career of club captain Jordan Henderson. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) /
