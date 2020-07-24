24 hours in pictures, 24 July 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 An ultra-Orthodox Jew wearing colorful face mask in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 July 2020, Israel faces an increase in the number of people infected in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Israeli Police have increased enforcement significantly on government restrictions and closed some neighborhoods in different cities in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI 2/11 A South African hospitality worker protests in front of advancing police in the streets around Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 24 July 2020. Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse a gathering of hospitality workers who were peacefully protesting against the current lockdown regulations that are crippling their industry. Several arrests were made. The hospitality, restaurant and tourism sectors have been severely affected by the new lockdown regulations with protests against government springing up across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 3/11 South African hospitality workers react after being sprayed by a police high pressure water cannon during a protest in the streets around Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 24 July 2020. Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse a gathering of hospitality workers who were peacefully protesting against the current lockdown regulations that are crippling their industry. Several arrests were made. The hospitality, restaurant and tourism sectors have been severely affected by the new lockdown regulations with protests against government springing up across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 4/11 A hospitality worker is arrested by South African Police during a peaceful protest in the streets around Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 24 July 2020. Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse a gathering of hospitality workers who were peacefully protesting against the current lockdown regulations that are crippling their industry. Several arrests were made and many bystanders were also sprayed. The hospitality, restaurant and tourism sectors have been severely affected by the new lockdown regulations with protests against government springing up across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 5/11 Georgian souvenirs felted dolls hang from a rope during a folk festival at the open-air National Ethnographic Museum in Tbilisi, Georgia, 23 July 2020. Georgian musicians and dancers gather annually to attend the event. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE 6/11 An alligator rests on the Olympic golf course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 July 2020 (issued 23 July). Alligators, foxes, capybaras and even snakes share terrain with athletes and fans at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Golf Course, a space now more frequently visited by wild animals due to the decrease in the movement of people amid the pandemic. While some fear to meet these particular visitors of the Brazilian fauna, others enjoy their company and even find the challenge of the ball falling near them amusing. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA 7/11 Volunteers prepare to feed local people during the weekly feeding scheme at the Heritage Baptist Church in Melville on the 118 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 July 2020. With a huge increase in Covid-19 corona virus infections and deaths now occurring in South Africa, food insecurity remains a massive issue. These volunteers from the area and working for the Viva Foundation wore full PPE suites to protect themselves while helping feed approximately 500 people per week at the church. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/11 A scene from a flood in Milan, Italy, 24 July 2020. According to media reports, heavy rains battered the city in the early morning hours causing the Seveso and the Lambro rivers to overflow. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI 9/11 A picture taken with a drone shows fishing boats park at Muara Baru fishing port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 24 July 2020. Indonesian government has assigned a new team to rebuild the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country has started to ease COVID-19 lock-down restrictions in an effort to restart the economies and help people in their daily routines after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM 10/11 A worker wearing a protective face mask, cleans up the road in front of a mural in Jakarta, Indonesia, 24 July 2020. Indonesian government has assigned a new team to rebuild the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country has started to ease COVID-19 lock-down restrictions in an effort to restart the economies and help people in their daily routines after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM 11/11 Fishermen at work on Kampung Jawa beach in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 24 July 2020. The Indonesian government has assigned a new team to rebuild the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country has started to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an effort to restart the economy. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

