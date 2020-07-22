PICTURES: Restaurants take to streets to save jobs

Restaurants across the country have taken to the streets for the #millionseatsonthestreets protest to bring attention to the plight of their industry due to Covid-19-related lockdown regulations.

The Restaurant Association of SA (RASA) put out a call for restaurants to join the demonstration. The alcohol trading ban and the 9pm curfew have heavily affected the restaurant industry and the demonstration attempts to raise awareness of the issue for government to take notice.

Restaurant staff picket along Jan Smuts Avenue in Parkwood, 22 July 2020, as owners are calling for some of the lockdown regulations to be eased as their businesses are taking financial strain. Restaurants are calling for the lifting of the curfew and allowing their businesses to sell alcohol. Picture: Michel Bega

People working in the restaurant, food and alcohol industry take part in a nationwide protest against provisions in South African government Lockdown legislation, which threatens the survival of the businesses and jobs, in Cape Town city centre, on July 22, 2020. The reintroduction on the ban on alcohol sales and a night curfew by the South African government will have a negative economic impact on the hospitality industry. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Restaurant staff in Norwood demostrate with tables and chairs on the street, 22 July 2020, as owners are calling for some of the lockdown regulations to be eased as their businesses are taking financial strain. People working in the restaurant, food and alcohol industry take part in a nationwide protest against provisions in South African government Lockdown legislation, which threatens the survival of the businesses and jobs, in Cape Town city centre, on July 22, 2020. The reintroduction on the ban on alcohol sales and a night curfew by the South African government will have a negative economic impact on the hospitality industry. A sign is seen at a restaurant in Parkhurst, 22 July 2020, as owners are calling for some of the lockdown regulations to be eased as their businesses are taking financial strain.

People working in the restaurant, food and alcohol industry, sit at tables that a restaurant placed on a traffic island, to take part in a nationwide protest against provisions in South African government Lockdown legislation, which threatens the survival of the businesses and jobs, in Cape Town city centre, on July 22, 2020. Restaurant staff photographs are seen in the window of restaurant in Parkwood, 22 July 2020.

Workers at the Beerhouse, in Long Street join other people working in the restaurant, food and alcohol industry in a nationwide protest against provisions in South African government Lockdown legislation, which threatens the survival of the businesses and jobs, in Cape Town city centre, on July 22, 2020. Melville restaurant owners, staff and patrons demonstrate along 7th and 4th streets in Johannesburg, 22 July 2020, during the protest against the restrictions imposed by lockdown. Parkhurst restaurant owners, staff, patrons in Johannesburg, 22 July 2020, during the protest against the restrictions imposed by lockdown.

Restaurant staff and supporters of The Local Grill picket in Parktown North, 22 July 2020. Restaurants are calling for the lifting of the curfew and allowing their businesses to sell alcohol. Picture: Michel Bega 16/22 People working in the restaurant, food and alcohol industry, sit at tables that a restaurant placed on a traffic island, to take part in a nationwide protest against provisions in South African government Lockdown legislation, which threatens the survival of the businesses and jobs, in Cape Town city centre, on July 22, 2020. The reintroduction on the ban on alcohol sales and a night curfew by the South African government will have a negative economic impact on the hospitality industry. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 17/22 Restaurant staff picket along Jan Smuts Avenue in Parkwood, 22 July 2020, as owners are calling for some of the lockdown regulations to be eased as their businesses are taking financial strain. Restaurants are calling for the lifting of the curfew and allowing their businesses to sell alcohol. Melville restaurant owners, staff, patrons along 7th and 4th streets in Johannesburg, 22 July 2020, during the protest against the restrictions imposed by lockdown. Melville resident Willie Nieuwoudt with a placard along 7th and 4th streets in Johannesburg, 22 July 2020, during the protest against the restrictions imposed by lockdown.

Posters are seen in Parkhurst, 22 July 2020, as owners are calling for some of the lockdown regulations to be eased as their businesses are taking financial strain.

