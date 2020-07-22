Multimedia 22.7.2020 06:26 pm

PICTURES: Restaurants take to streets to save jobs

Call for alcohol ban to be reviewed

Restaurants across the country have taken to the streets for the #millionseatsonthestreets protest to bring attention to the plight of their industry due to Covid-19-related lockdown regulations.

The Restaurant Association of SA (RASA) put out a call for restaurants to join the demonstration. The alcohol trading ban and the 9pm curfew have heavily affected the restaurant industry and the demonstration attempts to raise awareness of the issue for government to take notice.

 

