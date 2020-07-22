24 hours in pictures, 22 July 2020

3/14

A girl wears a protective face mask as she plays at a public park amid the coronavirus pandemic in Medan, North Sumatra Indonesia, 22 June 2020. The country reported its first case of COVID-19 on Mar. 2, about a month and a half after the first case outside of China was reported in Thailand on Jan. 13. Now it has the most infections in all of Southeast Asia with over 89,869 confirmed cases and more than 4,320 deaths. It is believed that more than 200 Indonesian children have died due to the infectious disease. At least 1,543 children have tested positive for COVID-19 and 36 have died, while 204 out of more than 6,000 under surveillance (suspected cases) have died, the Jakarta Post reported, citing Indonesian Pediatric Society data from June 25. Picture: EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI