24 hours in pictures, 22 July 2020

Members of Samwu can be seen protesting outside Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD for the second day this week after threatening ‘war’ over wages, 22 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A girl wears a protective face mask as she plays at a public park amid the coronavirus pandemic in Medan, North Sumatra Indonesia, 22 June 2020. The country reported its first case of COVID-19 on Mar. 2, about a month and a half after the first case outside of China was reported in Thailand on Jan. 13. Now it has the most infections in all of Southeast Asia with over 89,869 confirmed cases and more than 4,320 deaths. It is believed that more than 200 Indonesian children have died due to the infectious disease. At least 1,543 children have tested positive for COVID-19 and 36 have died, while 204 out of more than 6,000 under surveillance (suspected cases) have died, the Jakarta Post reported, citing Indonesian Pediatric Society data from June 25. Picture: EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI
Vendors arrange carrotts at a market place in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, 22 July 2020. As from 22 July 2020 a dusk to dawn curfew will be imposed and police will arrest anyone found between 6 pm and 6 am in new anti Coronavirus measures introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Church and political gatherings are banned but markets will be open. Picture: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
Restaurant staff picket along Jan Smuts Avenue in Parkwood, 22 July 2020, as owners are calling for some of the lockdown regulations to be eased as their businesses are taking financial strain. Restaurants are calling for the lifting of the curfew and allowing their businesses to sell alcohol. Picture: Michel Bega
An actress of La Fura del Baus theater company performs during the presentation of its show ‘New Normality’ in Madrid, Spain, 22 July 2020. The company begins its national tour in Madrid performing on 04 and 05 August in the framework of Abre Madrid Festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo
People gather outside struggle veteran and last remaining Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangenis home in Dube, Soweto, 22 July 2020. Andrew Mlangeni died on Tuesday aged 95. Picture: Neil McCartney
A giant Olympic rings monument is seen before the Rainbow bridge at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 16 July 2020 (issued 22 July 2020). Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed for one year. They are now due to be held from 23 July to 08 August 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Magyarhertelend, Hungary, 22 July 2020. It passed closest to the Sun on 03 July and its closest approach to Earth will occur on 23 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMAS SOKI
A pedestrian walks by the mural Little Red Riding Hood on a scooter by Italian artist Maupal for the Recovery Fund, in Rome, Italy, 22 July 2020. Artnet Magazine ranked Maupal as one of the most famous and influential artists in the world in 2016. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Farmers demonstrate near the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), Bilthoven, The Netherlands, 22 July 2020. FDF and farmers’ organization Agraction are campaigning against the controversial animal feed measure of Minister of Agriculture Carola Schouten. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Commuters take shelter inside concrete pipes during heavy monsoon rain in New Delhi, India, 22 July 2020. Traffic was disrupted in New Delhi following heavy rainfall that lashed the city in the afternoon. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Members of the Naxi, Yi and Bai ethnic minorities perform a cultural show entitled Impression Lijiang with Jade Dragon Snow Mountain as a backdrop, in Lijiang, Yunnan province, China, 15 July 2020 (issued 22 July 2020). Directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, the production aims to present the traditions and the lifestyle of these minorities. Yunnan province is one of the most popular tourist destinations in China, known for its natural scenery, historical and cultural heritage. The tourism industry that was badly affected in China by the Covid-19 pandemic is slowly recovering with more tourists starting to travel around the country. In a survey conducted in May by Boston Consulting Group some 59 percent of the Chinese mainland respondents said they were worried about their finances and traveling. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Water buffalos cool off in a cannel in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, 22 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
