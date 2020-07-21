24 hours in pictures, 21 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world

1/10 Police in Lamontville on July 21, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that a group of protesters torched cars at the municipal centre that housed a SASSA office, a clinic, and six state vehicles in anger after residents cut off their illegal connections to the electricity grid in a near-by formal housing settlement. Demonstrators blocked several main roads including the N2 and M4. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) 2/10 Ennie Makgoba sits among donated flowers as Ubuntu Beds, a non profit organisation that organises accommodation for health workers to avoid their families being exposed to harm, gave health workers at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Parktown 250 pink flowers that were arranged to spell out “Heroes” as a token of appreciation for their work and sacrifices made during the Covid-19 pandemic, 21 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/10 In this long exposure photograph, firefighters mop up hot spots from the Hog fire along highway 36 about 5 miles from Susanville, California on July 20, 2020. The fire exploded to more than 6,000 acres and created its own weather, generating lightning, thunder, rain and fire whirls out of a huge pyrocumulonimbus ash plume towering above. The Lassen County Sheriff’s office issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 4/10 The body storage facilities at Sopema Funeral Services are seen, 21 July 2020, at their premises in Soweto. CEO Monageng Legae says due to the coronavirus the funeral industry is also facing its own struggles with unbudgeted increases in the funeral processes. He has also been forced to increase his mortuary facilities to cope with an expected increase in deaths. Picture: Michel Bega 5/10 British designer Vivienne Westwood gestures from inside a ginat bird-cage, suspended off the ground, in front Of the Old Bailey in central London on July 21, 2020, in protest of the extradition trial of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) 6/10 Sixty-seven stuffed bears can be seen in front of the Nelson Mandela statue near the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 21 July 2020. The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance and its partners, Gun Free South Africa, Smoking and Alcohol Harm Alleviation and Rehabilitation Association (SAHARA, Sonke Gender Justice, South Africans against drunk driving (SADD) and the Teddy Bear Foundation hosted a Mandela Day 67 Teddy Bear installation in the fight against some of South Africa’s alcohol policies. This is the final event in a series of installations, others have been in George, Pietermaritzburg, Parliament in Cape Town and Alex Mall in Alexandra Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/10 Commuters make their way through a water-logged street after a heavy downpour in Dhaka on July 21, 2020. The death toll from heavy monsoon rains across South Asia has climbed to nearly 200, officials said on July 19, as Bangladesh and Nepal warned that rising waters would bring further flooding. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) 8/10 Riot police raise a warning flag in a shopping mall after prostesters gathered to mark one year since a group of white-clad men attacked pro-democracy protesters who were returning home from protests at the nearby Yuen Long train station, in Hong Kong on July 21, 2020. (Photo by DALE DE LA REY / AFP) 9/10 Law enforcement clash with residents in Mfuleni on July 20, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that law enforcement demolished many structures that were built illegally. The community protested and threw stones and rocks at passing cars, burnt two vehicles one belonging to the City electrical department. They also blocked the N2 highway with burning tyres. Public Order Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon to disperse the protestors. Photo by Gallo Images 10/10 National Nurses United (NNU) display 164 white clogs shoes outside the US Capitol to honor the more than 160 nurses who have lost their lives from COVID-19 in the United States, and to demand the Senate act swiftly to protect nurses on the frontlines in Washington, DC on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

