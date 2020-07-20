24 hours in pictures, 20 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world
A South African child from the Rastafarian community of Ocean View attends the distribution of care packages containing gloves, a raincoat, a warm winter hat, and sweet treats from the Groundbreakers community outreach program on International Mandela Day in Ocean View, Cape Town, South Africa, 18 July 2020. Run by the Petersen family, the program provides daily meals from their home in Ocean View, which is one of the gang and crime hot spots in the city. Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated annually on 18 July in honor of former South African President Nelson Mandela (1918-2013). Each year on this day, people around the world are encouraged to go out into their communities and provide service to others for 67 minutes, which is one minute for each year Mandela served the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A girl sits alongside a flooded walkway in Sreenagar on July 20, 2020. The death toll from heavy monsoon rains across South Asia has climbed to nearly 200, officials said on July 19, as Bangladesh and Nepal warned that rising waters would bring further flooding. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)
A ward at the Nasrec field hospital is seen, 20 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A nurse adjusts an oxygen bottle at Lenasia South Hospital in Johannesburg during a visit by MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkize’s visit to the facility, 20 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Supporters of the Brazilian President participate in a protest in favor of government and in solidarity with the president who is infected with the coronavirus, at the Esplanade of Ministries, in Brasilia, Brazil, 19 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andre Sousa Borges
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear holds a swab sample of a resident during medical screening for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a residential area in Mumbai on July 20, 2020. India on July 17 hit a million coronavirus cases, the third-highest total in the world, with no sign yet of the infection curve flattening as new cases emerge in rural areas. More than 25,000 people have died nationally. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
A diver jumps from the 22 meters high bridge ‘Ura e Fshejte’ into the river Drini i Bardhe as an act of protest following the decision to cancel the traditional high diving competition near the town of Gjakova, Kosovo, 19 July 2020. Kosovo police ordered to cancel the 70th edition of the traditional high diving as spectators were not keeping the minimum social distancing to slow down the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease, reports state. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
The doors to the Pretoria Magistrate’s court can be seen closed for decontamination after cases of Covid-19 were found among staff, 20 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A hotel employee collects sargassum – a type of brownish, free-floating seaweed that regularly washes up in heaps on the shores of several Caribbean islands, originating in the so-called Sargassum Sea to which it lends its name – on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 19 July 2020. The country had reopened its doors to international tourists on 01 July after several months of keeping its borders closed due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. However, very few foreign visitors have been registered at most tourist spots so far this summer season. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
A young boy wears a protective face mask as he frolics in a blooming field of wild lavender against the backdrop of the iconic Mount Fuji at the usually-crowded Oishi Park, located around 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Tokyo in the prefecture of Yamanashi, Japan, 19 July 2020. The Japanese government has buckled after facing scathing criticism from the public and decided to exclude residents of Tokyo from its multibillion-dollar ‘Go To Travel’ tourism-sector subsidy campaign. According to local media, several Japanese governors have requested the central government to except more areas from the tourism campaign after the Asian country registered 660 new cases of infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease on 18 July, the highest number since the state of emergency was lifted in late May. The Japan Tourism Agency has reportedly earmarked 1.35 trillion yen (12.6 billion US dollars) to be pumped into the plan to resuscitate the nation’s ailing and pandemic-torn tourism industry. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA
A vendor peddles tea to domestic tourists at the exit of the Ajloun Castle – located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the northwest of the capital, Amman – in Ajloun, Jordan, 19 July 2020. This fortified castle was built on top of the remains of on an old monastery by a general who was part of the army of the famed Ayyubid ruler Sultan An-Nasir Salah ad-Din (a.k.a. Saladin) in the 12th century AD. According to various historical accounts, the castle/fort served as a control point in the route between Egypt and Damascus and was the main Muslim fortress of protection against the crusaders who launched the medieval campaigns to conquer the Holy Land. Jordan’s tourism authorities have developed a digital app containing information and discounts for Jordanians and residents of the kingdom aiming to visit the country’s historical and touristic sites, as international tourism has ground to a halt following the global pandemic of the COVD-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the subsequent closure of the Hashemite kingdom’s airports to visitors from abroad. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Children and adults swim in the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 19 July 2020. People living on the outskirts of the Rio Grande, near the border with the United States, swim in the river as the heat wave arrives to the area and because public pools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/Luis Torres
People enjoy a sunset swim in a lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, 19 July 2020. The Belarusian capital saw a warm summer day, with temperatures reportedly reaching 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Picture: EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
