24 hours in pictures, 20 July 2020

A vendor peddles tea to domestic tourists at the exit of the Ajloun Castle – located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the northwest of the capital, Amman – in Ajloun, Jordan, 19 July 2020. This fortified castle was built on top of the remains of on an old monastery by a general who was part of the army of the famed Ayyubid ruler Sultan An-Nasir Salah ad-Din (a.k.a. Saladin) in the 12th century AD. According to various historical accounts, the castle/fort served as a control point in the route between Egypt and Damascus and was the main Muslim fortress of protection against the crusaders who launched the medieval campaigns to conquer the Holy Land. Jordan’s tourism authorities have developed a digital app containing information and discounts for Jordanians and residents of the kingdom aiming to visit the country’s historical and touristic sites, as international tourism has ground to a halt following the global pandemic of the COVD-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the subsequent closure of the Hashemite kingdom’s airports to visitors from abroad. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN