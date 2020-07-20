Multimedia 20.7.2020 05:47 pm

Watch: Commuters not ecstatic about new taxi ‘window jammer’ rules

Carlos Muchave
Watch: Commuters not ecstatic about new taxi ‘window jammer’ rules

Taxi commuter Belinda Banks speaks to The Citizen at Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 29 June 2020. All commuters are required to wear masks as well as sanitise their hands when in the taxi. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

The Citizen spoke to some commuters who shared their concerns about the regulations surrounding the 100% loading of taxis. 

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that taxis undertaking local trips can operate 100% capacity, provided that Covid-19 safety and sanitisation measures are followed and all windows are kept slightly ajar, South Africans who regularly use public transport found themselves asking just how these declarations would be enforced.

On the point of the windows, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, announced on Thursday that all public transport vehicles windows must be kept 5cm open on both sides and must be fitted with ‘window jammers’ or blockers in order to keep the windows open at all times during operating hours.

The Citizen spoke to some commuters who shared their concerns about the regulations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC MP Martha Mmola passes away due to Covid-19 related illness 20.7.2020
Post-coronavirus cruises are not ready to sail 19.7.2020
Schools should stay open because ‘nobody knows when peak will end’, says Fedsas 17.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 