IN PICTURES: Remembering an icon on Nelson Mandela Day

Neil McCartney

A selection of some images showing people commemorating Mandela Day on 18 July 2020.

Johannesburg MMC for Community Development, Margaret Arnolds laid a wreath and candles at the Champion tree in Thokoza Park, Soweto on 17 July 2020 in tribute to Nelson Mandela ahead of Nelson Mandela Day today, 18 July 2020.

The former president planted the Champion tree in 2008 in commemoration of his 90th birthday.

In Alexandra, people queued to receive goods from the Sandton Rotary Alexandra corps at Madala hostel. They started to queue well before they arrived and the queue grew so much that the vast majority of people had to leave empty-handed.

The Thebe Foundation celebrated Mandela Day by handing out food parcels to families in need at the Mandela Sisulu clinic in Orlando West.

 

