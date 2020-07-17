24 hours in pictures, 17 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in the center of Luxembourg, 16 July 2020. Luxembourg has became an orange zone for Belgium as the orange zone is determined by an increase in cases of new coronavirus infections compared to Belgium. However, the color code does not take into account the large proportion of tests carried out in Luxembourg as more than 400 tests per thousand inhabitants are realized, the Grand Duchy ranks among the European countries that screen the most. Picture: EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND 2/11 Johannesburg MMC for Community Development, Margaret Arnolds lays a wreath and candles at the Champion tree in Thokoza Park, Soweto, 17 July 2020 in tribute to Nelson Mandela ahead of Nelson Mandela Day today (18 July 2020. Nelson Mandela planted the Champion tree in 2008 as a commemoration of his 90th birthday. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/11 Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane celebrates winning the Liga title with the trophy after the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) 4/11 Minister of Police Bheki Cele can be seen at the Mapiti family home where Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena was stabbed to death in his home on Wednesday, 17 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/11 A street vendor arranges masks on sale at the side of a road in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 17 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI 6/11 This photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows a volunteer spraying disinfectant in a cinema as it prepares to reopen to the public in Sihong county in Suqian in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Most Chinese cinemas will be allowed to reopen from July 20 with social distancing rules following months of coronavirus closures, authorities said on July 16, as domestic infections remained at zero for 10 straight days. (Photo by STR / AFP) 7/11 An aerial view shows the swollen Yangtze river in Jiujiang, in China’s central Jiangxi province on July 17, 2020. Heavy rains since June have left at least 141 people dead and missing, forced nearly 15 million people to be evacuated from their homes in July alone, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, according to the government. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) 8/11 A health worker wearing a protective suits is seen at a COVID-19 testing centre in Srinagar on July 17, 2020. EU leaders met face to face on July 17 to try to rescue Europe’s economy from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, as India became the third country to record one million cases, joining Brazil and the United States. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) 9/11 President of the Catalan language association Omnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart gestures as he arrives at the Omnium Cultural headquarters after leaving the prison for the weekend, in Barcelona, on July 17, 2020. The nine Catalan separatist leaders, sentenced to jail for the 2017 secession attempt, left their prisons today to spend the weekend at home, under a semi-freedom situation, the regional government of Catalonia said. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) 10/11 A Palestinian demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Jewish settlements and Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in the town of Asira Shamaliya near the West Bank city of Nablus on July 17, 2020. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) 11/11 A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view of the heart of shrubs in a meadow by Lake Myczkowieckie in Solina, south east Poland, 16 July 2020. The owner of one local resorts, created this heart to commemorate his late wife. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.