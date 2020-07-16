Multimedia 16.7.2020 06:18 pm

Lockdown skateboarding an outlet for children

Skateboarding has several benefits

The Sk8 School owner and coach Shayne Robinson explains that skateboarding can be a great outlet for children during the coronavirus lockdown. “It’s a safe form of exercise as it’s a non-contact sport,” Robinson states. “Children can get out of the house and improve their overall fitness, physical endurance, balance, co-ordination and flexibility. Skateboarding is also a lot of fun which is what kids need during this stressful time.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 16 July 2020 16.7.2020
24 hours in pictures, 15 July 2020 15.7.2020
24 hours in pictures, 14 July 2020 14.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 