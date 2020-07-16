Lockdown skateboarding an outlet for children

The Sk8 School owner and coach Shayne Robinson explains that skateboarding can be a great outlet for children during the coronavirus lockdown. “It’s a safe form of exercise as it’s a non-contact sport,” Robinson states. “Children can get out of the house and improve their overall fitness, physical endurance, balance, co-ordination and flexibility. Skateboarding is also a lot of fun which is what kids need during this stressful time.”

1/9 Children take part in a skateboarding class, 14 July 2020, organised by The Sk8 School, at the Zoo Lake basketball courts. As skateboarding is a non-contact sport it is an exercise option for children and adults during level 3 of South Africa's lockdown during the coronavirus period. Visit the thesk8school.co.za for more information. Picture: Michel Bega

