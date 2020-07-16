24 hours in pictures, 16 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 This photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows residents riding a boat past a damaged and flood-affected house near the Poyang Lake due to torrential rains in Poyang county, Shangrao city in China’s central Jiangxi province. The vast Yangtze drainage area has been lashed by torrential rains since last month, leaving 141 people dead or missing and forcing the evacuation of millions more across several provinces. (Photo by STR / AFP) 2/10 Thousands of ribbons are pictured tied to the St James Presbyterian Church fence in Bedford Gardens, 16 July 2020. Each morning Silva Cossa, the church caretaker ties a new set of ribbons, with each ribbon representing a South African Covid-19 death. As of 16 July 2020, he had tied 4 453 ribbons. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 3/10 Nissan employees, wearing the red jumpsuit and Dali mask of the Spanish Netflix hit series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), shout slogans during a demonstration in Madrid, against the closure of the Japanese carmaker’s factory of Barcelona, on July 15, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan has decided to shut its factory in Barcelona, where 3,000 people are employed, after four decades of operation. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) 4/10 Members of the SAPS along with some SANDF members conduct a random stop and search operation during the Tshwane district’s operation O Kae Molao in Centurion, 16 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/10 A doctor wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit (C) performs yoga with a young patient inside a ward at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex, temporarily converted into a COVID-19 coronavirus care centre, in New Delhi on July 16, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) 6/10 A Canine training official from the Chilean Carabineros shows a dog trained to detect covid-19, during a demonstration to the press, in Santiago, Chile, 15 July 2020. Thanks to their fine sense of smell, dogs are used throughout the world to detect drugs, money or explosives, capabilities that in Chile are now trying to apply to the detection of the coronavirus through a canine brigade that can differentiate due to the smell of patients with COVID-19 and healthy people. An innovative measure devised in France but that they are also already developing in the United Kingdom, Finland and the United Arab Emirates and that has crossed half the world to try to put it into practice with four Carabineros (Chilean Police) dogs. Picture: EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALES 7/10 A scarecrow nicknamed John White wearing a mask guards a garden at Golden Garden in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, 16 July 2020. Mvuselelo Mngadi said the scarecrow helps to guard his plants from birds and also for COVID – 19 awareness to motorists using Golden Highway. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/10 A woman walks past a coronavirus-related mural painted by urban artist Alejandro Bautista Torres, 38, aka Kato, in Mexico City, on July 15, 2020, during the novel COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) 9/10 A man walks up a staircase tiled with mosaics at the Rhine promenade in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 July 2020. As a precautionary measure, the city of Duesseldorf is preparing for further increases, after 16.6 people per 100,000 inhabitants have become infected with the coronavirus in Duesseldorf in the past seven days. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH 10/10 Rijo Henning (12) poses for a photo with an animal at Zanchieta Wild Cat Farm on July 14, 2020 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Zanchieta is a licenced rehabilitation center for a wide range of species, as well as a sanctuary for animals ineligible for release to the wild. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

