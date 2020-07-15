24 hours in pictures, 15 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 A man takes a cellphone picture of the vandalised bust of Cecil John Rhodes with his head removed at the Rhodes Memorial in Cape Town, South Africa, 15 July 2020. Statues of the controversial figure in the history of South Africa have been defaced and vandalised across the country with this being the latest incident. No one has claimed responsibility for removing the head on the bust of Cecil John Rhodes. Initial investigation reveals a metal cutting angle grinder was used to cut through the thick bronze metal bust at the Rhodes Monument on the slopes of the world heritage site Table Mountain National Park. Rhodes is notorious for his act as Prime Minister of South Africa in the late 1800’s for instituting the Glen Grey Act, a document seen as the blueprint for Apartheid. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 2/13 U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the press in the Rose Garden at the White House on July 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke on several topics including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the stock market and relations with China as the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., with nearly 3.4 million confirmed cases. Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP 3/13 Fireworks explode above the Eiffel Tower as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2020. France is holding a reduced version of its traditional Bastille Day parade this year due to safety measures over the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, and with the country’s national day celebrations including a homage to health workers and others fighting the outbreak. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 4/13 Graves are dug in the Muslim quarter of the Westpark Cemetery, after the health authorities ordered more graves to be dug in preparation for an expected surge in coronavirus related deaths, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 July 2020. According to reports, South African authorities are expecting an increase in the numbers of coronavirus infections, which would result in a shortage of graves through out the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 5/13 People walk as the sun sets in the background in South Bay, Miami Beach, Florida on July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The US state of Florida — one of the current epicenters in the nation’s coronavirus crisis — on Tuesday posted a record number of deaths for a 24-hour period at 132. The state department of health announced the grim milestone in its daily statistics on the virus pandemic. It reported more than 9,000 new cases in the same 24-hour span. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) 6/13 Nissan employees, wearing the red jumpsuit and Dali mask of the Spanish Netflix hit series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), shout slogans during a demonstration in Madrid, against the closure of the Japanese carmaker’s factory of Barcelona, on July 15, 2020. Japanese carmaker Nissan has decided to shut its factory in Barcelona, where 3,000 people are employed, after four decades of operation. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) 7/13 A smoker can be seen puffing his cigarette on a street corner near the Pretoria High Court, 15 July 2020, Pretoria. Today FITA the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s application for appealing the High Court’s decision to dismiss their previous challenging of the cigarette ban during the lockdown period was heard. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/13 People take photos in a lavender field in the village of Brihuega, Guadalajara, Spain, 13 July 2020 (issued on 14 July 2020). The province of Guadalajara produces lavender that is used in perfumes and cosmetics. The lavender fields are also popular with tourists. Picture: EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar 9/13 Canoeists train on the waters of the Emmarentia Dam on day 109 of the national lockdown in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 10/13 Villagers carry domestic gas cylinders through flood waters in the flood affected Kamrup district of Assam, India, 14 July 2020. According to news reports, heavy rainfall during the past days has caused floods in the Assam state, leaving over two million people affected by it and over forty dead. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR 11/13 An employee walks inside Disneyland in Hong Kong, China, 14 July 2020. The theme park will shut its doors until 21 July 2020 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE 12/13 Children take part in a skateboarding class, 14 July 2020, organised by The Sk8 School, at the Zoo Lake basketball courts. As skateboarding is a non-contact sport it is an exercise option for children and adults during level 3 of South Africa’s lockdown during the coronavirus period. Visit the thesk8school.co.za for more information. Picture: Michel Bega 13/13 Guests eat in front of their tent in the Saint Olof’s Chapel (Sint Olofskapel) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 14 July 2020. The former church on the Zeedijk was transformed into a camping site for the Camping at Olof’s staycation restaurant, where guests receive a barbeque dinner from star chef Chris Naylor and can then sleep in their tent. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

