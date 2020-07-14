24 hours in pictures, 14 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 A man wearing an iron mask walks among people wearing surgical masks in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on July 13, 2020. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) 2/13 People visit Pamukkale (cotton castle) travertines as a part of the ancient Greco-Roman city of Hierapolis in Pamukkale district, Denizli, Turkey, 13 July 2020. Pamukkale is a natural site as famous for a carbonate mineral left by the flowing water in the River Menderes valley, which has a temperate climate for most of the year. Ancient city Hierapolis was built on top of the white ‘castle’ and it is in in the UNESCO Heritage List. At the end of the 2nd century B.C. the dynasty of the Attalids, the kings of Pergamon, established the thermal spa of Hierapolis. The ruins of the baths, temples and other Greek monuments can be seen at the site. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU 3/13 Uruguayan soccer player Robert Carmona (not pictured) wears the shoes from the very first FIFA World Cup, to mark the 90th anniversary of the 1930 Uruguay FIFA World Cup, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 13 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ 4/13 People gather at the unveiling of artist Kenny Altidor’s memorial portrait of George Floyd – who died 25 May in Minneapolis with police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes – painted on a storefront sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) 5/13 A woman wears a face mask as she walks along Petare neighborhood after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Caracas, on July 13, 2020. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) 6/13 Day laborers unload sand form a boat at the Amin Bazar area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 13 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM 7/13 A view of the new Genoa motorway bridge construction site, in Genoa, Italy, 13 July 2020. The new bridge is under construction after the Morandi highway bridge partially collapsed on 14 August 2018, killing a total of 43 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO 8/13 An artist paints during a storm in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 July 2020. The third in a succession of powerful cold fronts have swept over the peninsula causing extensive damage. Waves in excess of ten meters have been crashing into the Cape’s west coast with gale force winds, flooding, uprooted trees and some roofs been blown off houses being reported. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 9/13 EFF members outside Tembisa Tertiary Hospital on the East Rand, Johannesburg, 14 July 2020, during the visit to the hospital by EFF Gauteng legislature and parliament members. Tembisa has so far reported 40 deaths of COVID – 19 to date. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 10/13 EFF Ward 89 Chairperson Keketso Hollo sits in one of the beds in a fever tent for patients under investigation for COVID – 19 at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital on the East Rand, Johannesburg, 14 July 2020, during the visit to the hospital by EFF Gauteng legislature and parliament members. Tembisa has so far reported 40 deaths of COVID – 19 to date. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 11/13 Valerie Kekana mourns her sister who passed away at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital on the East Rand, Johannesburg, 14 July 2020, and blames the hospital for negligence during the visit by EFF Gauteng legislature and parliament members. Tembisa has so far reported 40 deaths of COVID – 19 to date. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 12/13 Some athletes run in the Ibirapuera park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 July 2020. Sao Paulo, the most populous city in Brazil, goes one step further in the de-escalation process with the reopening of its parks and gyms, at a time when the state government sees a possible stabilization of the coronavirus epidemiological curve, which follows on the rise in other regions of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra 13/13 A tourist enjoys standing inside a zorb ball on the bank of Vltava river on July 13, 2020 in Prague. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

