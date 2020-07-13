24 hours in pictures, 13 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A vehicle drives through thick sea foam blowing ashore during a storm in Seapoint, Cape Town, South Africa, 13 July 2020. The third in a succession of powerful cold fronts have swept over the peninsula causing extensive damage. Waves in excess of ten meters have been crashing into the Cape’s west coast with gale force winds, flooding, uprooted trees and some roofs been blown off houses being reported. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 2/10 People attend the Flower Festival Midsummer Night’s Dream 2020 in Pokroja, Lithuania, 12 July 2020. Visitors can delight at Shakespeare’s play Midsummer Night’s Dream in flowers’ magical world. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA 3/10 A closed bottle store in Edenvale , 13 July 2020 after alcohol sales were abruptly stopped by President Ramaphosa as part of government’s fight against Covid-19. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/10 Two residents carry the headboard of a large bed as they transport it along a street in the Kwazakele township in Port Elizabeth, on July 11, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 5/10 A closed bottle store in Edenvale, 13 July 2020 after alcohol sales were abruptly stopped by President Ramaphosa as part of government’s fight against Covid-19. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/10 A truck is offloaded after crashing in Benoni, 13 July 2020. It allegedly tried to avoid a trailer that was which was involved in an accident along the R21 north. There was one fatality and two patients were transported to hospital. Picture:Nigel Sibanda 7/10 Liquor stores are pictured closed in Parkhurst, 13 July 2020, after President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented an immediate ban on all alcohol sales due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/10 Brazilian accountant Tercio Galdino, 66, gives the thumb up to people riding a motorcycle as he and his wife Alicea Galdino walk along Leme beach in protective suits, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 12, 2020. Tercio, who has a chronic lung disease, made the protective suits (looking like astronauts gear) at home using suits used by health professionals. He says that, in addition to giving him protection against the new coronavirus, they also wear them for fun, as he has huge interest in astronomy. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel / AFP) 9/10 A cook prepares food in a street restaurant in Shanghai, China, 13 July 2020. China races to contain a second wave of coronavirus cases mostly in Beijing. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 10/10 A fire eater performs as nightclub workers demonstrate on July 12, 2020 in Paris near the Health ministry to ask the reopening of their venues. Nightclubs closure and summer festival cancellations have been imposed as part of lockdown measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, while many sectors in France have seen their restrictions progressively lifted. (Photo by Raphael Lafargue / AFP)

