48 hours in pictures, 12 July 2020

A selection of some of the best news images from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Festivalgoers experience the Gisburne Park Pop-Up, the first purpose built socially-distanced outdoor festival in the UK, whilst in their designated pitches, on the Gisburne Park Estate in the village of Gisburn, near Clitheroe, northern England on July 11, 2020. – Guests book their own individual hexagonal pitch, each large enough for a social bubble of six and spaced 2.6m apart. Drinks and food are delivered to the hexagonal pitches, eliminating the need for queuing. The festival runs for eight weeks until August 30, 2020 and features: DJs, film screenings, opera and family Sing-alongs. Ten onsite bell tents provide overnight accommodation for festivalgoers staying for a weekend. Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP 2/13 A handout photo made available by the NASA shows an Processed data from the WISPR instrument on NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shows greater detail in the twin tails of comet NEOWISE, on 05 July 2020 (issued 12 July 2020). The lower, broader tail is the comet’s dust tail, while the thinner, upper tail is the comet’s ion tail. The comet was discovered by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, on 27 March 2020. Since then, the comet called comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE and nicknamed comet NEOWISE has been spotted by several NASA spacecraft and astronauts aboard the International Space Station. EPA-EFE/NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab/Parker Solar Probe / H Credits: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab/Parker Solar Probe/Guillermo Stenborg 3/13 Scenes from the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom are pictured, 11 July 2020. The South African Police Service has confirmed the arrest of over 40 suspects and the seizure of more than 34 firearms after being alerted to a hostage situation and shootout at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/13 Detained Vietnamese fishermen are seen aboard on their boat during inspection by Royal Thai Marine Police officers at a police coastal station in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat on July 12, 2020. – The Royal Thai Marine police caught a Vietnamese fishing boat and its six crew illegally fishing on Thai waters. Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP 5/13 A woman wearing a face mask has her hair curled by a special equipment at a beauty salon in Bangkok on July 12, 2020. Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP 6/13 An aerial view of visitors staying out of the water at Sokcho Beach in Sokcho, some 213km east of Seoul, South Korea, 12 July 2020, after swimming was banned due to strong waves, the first Sunday after beaches in four cities and counties on the east coast — Goseong, Sokcho, Yangyang and Samcheok — were open to summer vacationers. EPA-EFE/YONHAP 7/13 A handout photo made available by the Greek Ministry of Culture shows archaeologists at an excavation site in a well in Piraeus, Greece, 15 July 2014 (issued 12 July 2020). During excavation works in the wells for the expansion of Line 3 of the Metro in Piraeus, a very large volume of ancient artifacts was found and more than 4,000 of those items have been preserved with 1,400 utensils and 1,300 rare wooden objects that come from houses, household items, furniture and tools. EPA-EFE/GREEK MINISTRY OF CULTURE 8/13 Non-Violent protesters march against police brutality near Detroit’s west side, where 20-year-old Hakeem Littleton was shot and killed by Detroit Police earlier in the day, July 10,2020. – Video footage released by Police Chief James Craig, within hours of the shooting appeared to show Littleton firing a gun at an officer from close range before being shot. Anti-Police brutality protesters have been marching in Detroit nearly everyday since the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. Photo by Seth Herald / AFP 9/13 A patient receives care from a dentist protected by a plexiglass and silicon shield against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), created by the Occisphere company, on July 7, 2020 in Toulouse, southern France. Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP 10/13 A man wears a face mask in the historic center of Mexico City, on July 11, 2020, amid the COVID- 19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP 11/13 People ride skateboards and scooters in St Kilda, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 July 2020. Residents in metropolitan Melbourne have been advised to wear masks in public amid a spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, and are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for essential work, study, exercise or care responsibilities, media reported. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT 12/13 Members of the French military practice their marching formation prior to the July 14 Bastille Day Parade this year being replaced with a tribute to health workers fighting the pandemic, at the Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 12, 2020. – France will hold a much smaller ceremony to replace the traditional march of soldiers and military hardware down the Champs-Elysees on July 14, at the Place de la Concorde, after the annual parade was cancelled due to coronavirus social distancing requirements, replacing it with a tribute to health workers fighting the pandemic. The annual parade marks the July 14, 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris during the French Revolution, and has been held on the Champs-Elysees since World War I. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP 13/13 Sello Headbush, the owner of a Funeral Parlour adjusts Venetian blinds, inside the showroom where coffins are on display in Port Elizabeth on July 11, 2020. – “People were not taking this seriously” said the owner of the family run business, as numbers in South Africa of COVID-19 related deaths soars. Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP

