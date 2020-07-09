Multimedia 9.7.2020 12:59 pm

Gallery: Joburg Zoo’s gorilla, Makokou, turns 35

Makokou, the Johannesburg Zoo's male western Lowland gorilla turns 35, 9 July 2020. He recently underwent successful surgery and it was decided that the zoo would celebrate the birthday by having its first virtual party, also highlighting the importance of animal welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Makokou thoroughly enjoyed a party which the zoo laid out for him.

Makokou, Joburg Zoo’s famous western lowland male gorilla, Makokou, turned 35 on Thursday.

Makokou was in the news recently when he underwent surgery for nasal polyps, which was the first of its kind in South Africa.

It is clear that the huge gorilla has recovered from the operation, as he enjoyed a birthday party on Thursday which the zoo laid out for him.

