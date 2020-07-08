Multimedia 8.7.2020 06:45 pm

Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs

Citizen reporter
The family dog, Vinny at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney

Pictures and mementos were left as a small tribute and there was a slow, constant flow of people from all races and creeds that came to give their respects to the man that was instrumental in the legalisation of cannabis in South Africa.

Friends, family and people involved in the fight to legalise cannabis in South Africa paid their last respects to Julian Stobbs at his home near Lanseria today.

Pictures and mementos were left as a small tribute and there was a slow, constant flow of people from all races and creeds that came to give their respects to the man that was instrumental in the legalisation of cannabis in South Africa.

Stobbs, better known as one half of the so-called Dagga Couple, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning, at the property he and his partner Myrtle Clarke owned near Lanseria.

It is understood robbers entered the property and shot Stobbs in his bedroom, before making off with their cellphones and other property.

