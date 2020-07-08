Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs
Citizen reporter
The family dog, Vinny at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney
Pictures and mementos were left as a small tribute and there was a slow, constant flow of people from all races and creeds that came to give their respects to the man that was instrumental in the legalisation of cannabis in South Africa.
Friends, family and people involved in the fight to legalise cannabis in South Africa paid their last respects to Julian Stobbs at his home near Lanseria today.
Stobbs, better known as one half of the so-called Dagga Couple, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning, at the property he and his partner Myrtle Clarke owned near Lanseria.
Some of Julian Stobbs’ belongings at a small gathering for people to pay their respects at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
A man lays cannabis in memory of Julian Stobbs on 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
The condolences book at Julian Stobbs’ memorial at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
People pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at a small gathering at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
A note at Julian Stobbs’ memorial at a small gathering at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
People pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at a small gathering at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
A man smokes cannabis at a memorial for Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
A lady makes a cannabis joint to smoke as pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at a small gathering at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
People pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at a small gathering at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
A message from Myrtle Clarke, Julians Stobbs’ partner, at a small gathering at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion. Picture: Neil McCartney
A black cannabis plant at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney
Ras Thabo from the Marijuana Board of SA pays his respects at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney
People pay their respects at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney
A small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney
People console each other at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney
People pay their respects at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney