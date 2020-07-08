24 hours in pictures, 8 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 The SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter seen searching Table Mountain for Ken Stephen (36) on July 07, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Stephen left home to go for a run up Platteklip Gorge at approximately 2.30pm on Monday and did not return home. His car was found parked at the bottom of Platteklip Gorge. A helicopter and 16 search and rescue crews are looking for the trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht) 2/11 Ras Thabo from the Marijuana Board of SA pays his respects at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/11 This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of school buses at a school parking lot in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organised plane tour. Dubai reopened its doors to international visitors on July 7 in the hope of reviving its tourism industry after a nearly four-month closure. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) 4/11 A bulldozer can be seen digging graves at the Honingnestkrans graveyard in Pretoria, 8 July 2020. The site is being prepared for an influx of Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/11 SANDF members assist queuing recipients of the R350 unemployment grant in Orlando Soweto, 8 July 2020. SANDF was called in to assist after community members threatened to burn down the post office over long queues and unanswered questions about when the grant would be received. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/11 People (foreground) swim in the swollen Yangtze River as the roof of an inundated pavilion is seen above floodwaters in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on July 8, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) 7/11 A worker pastes portraits of healthcare workers created on the facade of the Opera Bastille, at the initiative of the collective #ProtegeTonSoignant to pay tribute to caregivers in first ligne during the Covid-19 epidemic, in Paris, on July 8, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 8/11 Nosipho Maphumulo, age 13, keeps warm while helping her father at his roadside shop in Soweto, 8 July 2020. As school for her grade has not yet opened, she assists her father in selling hats, socks and other small items in order to make a living for their family. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 9/11 Players ‘takes a knee’ in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on July 8, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP) 10/11 Florida Shoprite in Roodepoort staff get screened for Corona virus in Johannesburg, 8 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 11/11 A rainbow is seen over the coastline of Penang on July 8, 2020. (Photo by GOH CHAI HIN / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.