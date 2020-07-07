24 hours in pictures, 7 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Circus performers of the Association of Circus Proprietors gather outside Downing Street in central London on July 7, 2020,as they deliver a letter for the Prime Minister calling for the right to reopen for their summer peak season (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) 2/10 Angeline Seanego appears at Pretoria Magistrate Court on July 07, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Seanego is accused of allegedly killing her 40-year-old Ugandan boyfriend, Dennis Kyazze. The man’s body was found under his bed with injuries to the upper body. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe) 3/10 Tengger tribe people make their way to the summit of Mount Bromo volcano to make offerings in Probolinggo, East Java province on July 7, 2020, as part of the Yadnya Kasada Festival. During the annual Yadnya Kasada festival, the Tenggerese climb Mount Bromo, an active volcano, and seek the blessing from the main deity by presenting offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP) 4/10 A worker places a sticker on the floor for devotees to maintain social distancing during prayers as the Jama Masjid mosque reopens after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in the old quarters of New Delhi on July 7, 2020. India on July 6 became the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world, as a group of scientists said there was now overwhelming evidence that the disease can be airborne — and for far longer than originally thought. India’s major cities including New Delhi and Mumbai are suffering the most, and critics say not enough tests are being conducted — meaning that many COVID-19 infections are likely to go undiagnosed. (Photo by XAVIER GALIANA / AFP) 5/10 Rescuers work after a bus plunged into a lake in Anshun in China’s southwestern Guizhou province on July 7, 2020. At least 21 people were killed when a bus carrying students to their annual college entrance exam plunged into a lake in southwest China on July 7, authorities and state media said. (Photo by STR / AFP) 6/10 A protester is forcibly pushed into a vehicle after he was arrested by police during a march to protest against police brutality and harassment, especially against the poor, in Nairobi on July 7, 2020. Supporters of human rights causes marched to demand accountability from the police force whom they accuse of using excessive force, including arbitrary arrests and extra-judicial killings especially during security crackdowns in Nairobi’s poverty-ridden settlements. The protests are also known as saba-saba, a phrase used to reference demonstrations that took place on the seventh day of the seventh month to agitate against the authoritarian rule of a then single-party state in the 1990’s. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP) 7/10 Brides wearing their wedding dress hold a flashmob protest against the postponement of their marriages due to the strict protocol of all religious ceremonies within the coronavirus pandemic, on June 7, 2020 by the Trevi fountain in Rome, as the country eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) 8/10 Several ‘mozos’ or runners wearing the traditional outfit chant in front of a St. Fermin sculpture in Pamplona, northern Spain, 07 July 2020. The mozos sang as each Sanfermines before the ‘running of the bulls’ despite no bull-runs as the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES 9/10 A man walks past an empty lot in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 July 2020. Thailand’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is expected to contract by more than eight percent in 2020, according to the Bank of Thailand. The coronavirus pandemic and its dramatic effect on tourism, one of the country?s main sources of income, is seen as the main factor for the country’s economic contraction. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 10/10 A boy beats the heat by standing in a fountain in Moscow, Russia, 07 July 2020. The temperature exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in Moscow. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

