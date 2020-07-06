24 hours in pictures, 6 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 South African surfer James Bain rides a wave breaking at Dungeons offshore reef in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Town, South Africa, 05 July 2020. With the onset of the Southern Hemisphere winter storms become more frequent in the South Atlantic generating powerful swells which break on the Cape’s outer reefs. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 2/12 Lyon’s women players sprint during a training session at the Cantona stadium in Tignes, French Alps, on July 6, 2020, part of the team football training camp. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 3/12 Cash-in-transit robbers bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle along Main Reef Road next to Jerusalem informal settlement in Florida, 6 July 2020. It is alleged that no cash was taken during the robbery. Another vehicle used by the robbers was set alight. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/12 Palestinian women lift national flags and placards during a rally for supporters of the Fateh movement against Israel’s West Bank annexation plans, in Beit Hanun in the north of the Gaza Strip, on July 6, 2020. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) 5/12 Eleven-year-old Grade 6 learner Kayla Maseti and fellow schoolmates sit in specially demarcated spaces on the school’s field to allow for social distancing during break at Edenglen Primary School in Edenglen, 6 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 Visitors wearing face masks queue in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece “Mona Lisa” also known as “La Gioconda” held in the Salle des Etats, at the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 6, 2020, on the museum’ s reopening day. The Louvre museum will reopen its doors on July 6, 2020, after months of closure due to lockdown measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. The coronavirus crisis has already caused “more than 40 million euros in losses” at the Louvre, announced its president and director Jean-Luc Martinez, who advocates a revival through “cultural democratization” and is preparing a “transformation plan” for the upcoming Olympic Games in 2024. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) 7/12 Gravediggers dig graves at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, 6 July 2020. A number of extra graves have been dug due to the growing amount of funerals taking place in the area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/12 Pikitup employees are pictured while doing a mass clean up in Protea South Soweto, 6 July 2020. The amount of litter increased rapidly during lockdown and all attempts are being made to clean the area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 9/12 Tshepang Phohole looks on during his appearance with other four co-accused at Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on July 06, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the 25-year-old Pretoria warehouse worker allegedly blew through some of the R5.7m in Covid-19 relief funds irregularly paid into his personal bank account by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe) 10/12 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) military health practitioners are seen after their arrival at Air Force Station Port Elizabeth, a South African Air Force facility situated on the north-eastern side of the Port Elizabeth Airport, on July 5, 2020. Dozens of military health practitioners were on July 5, 2020 deployed to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the Eastren Cape Province of South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan / AFP) 11/12 Matriculants from Olievenhoutbosch Secondary School can be seen on their way home after school wearing masks, 6 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 12/12 View of a field of blossoming common sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) near Szigetmonostor, northern Hungary, 05 July 2020 (issued 06 July 2020). Picture: EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI

