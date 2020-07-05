48 hours in pictures, 5 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 The Angus Station pedestrian bridge across Old Vereeniging Road in Alrode, Alberton, is seen 5 July 2020, after it collapsed onto a truck passing beneath it the day before. The cause of the collapse is unknown. The truck escaped damage, but the trailer was severely damaged as the bin was ripped off the chassis. The driver was unharmed in the incident. Picture: Michel Bega 2/13 AlphaTauri’s French driver Pierre Gasly, Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel behind a banner reading “End racism” ahead the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria in solidarity with the “Black Lives Matter” movement. (Photo by Mark Thompson / POOL / AFP) 3/13 Fireworks explode in the sky over the outskirts of Los Angeles during the 4th of July celebrations in California, 04 July 2020. Los Angeles County cities authorities have cancelled most of the Independence Day amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT 4/13 Rocco van Rooyen, World Athletics Championships competitor, Olympian and two-time South African champion in the men’s javelin throw, trains hard at his home in Durbanville as he awaits the athletics season to open up, during the national lockdown on July 03, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Roger Sedres) 5/13 Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland (red helmet), Mikkel Michelsen of Denmark (blue), Timo Lahti of Finland (yellow) and Robert Lambert of England (white) in action during one of the heats at the 1st round of the Speedway European Championships in Torun, Poland, 04 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tytus Zmijewski 6/13 A woman stays inside her social security designated area at a crowded San Lorenzo beach, in Gijon, Asturias, northern Spain, 04 July 2020. The beach is crowded in the first weekend of July, the first one of summer holidays. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALBERTO MORANTE 7/13 Indian people drive through a flooded street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, 05 July 2020. The monsoon season in India normally starts in the beginning of June and ends in September. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI 8/13 An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of dense mist gathering on a foggy morning over the city of Przemysl, southeastern Poland, 05 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ 9/13 A boy rides a bicycle on a country lane in the middle of blossoming sunflower fields in Daillens, Switzerland, 05 July 2020, as he enjoys the sunny and warm summer weather. Picture: EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON 10/13 A kangaroo jumps through the snow at Wadbiliga National Park near Nimmitabel , Australia, 04 July 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH 11/13 A collapsed house lies on a street in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 July 2020. According to latest media reports, more than 30 people are feared to have died and at least 14 are still missing due to the floods that hit Kumamoto prefecture on 04 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS 12/13 Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive to carry medical checkup of the residents of a ‘containment zones’ during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, 05 July 2020. According to media reports, the state government of Maharashtra extended the lockdown till 31 July, with some relaxation in the ongoing lockdown. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI 13/13 A young boy jumps from the rocks in the waters of the Black Sea near the village of Tyulenovo, Bulgaria, 04 July 2020. This northern region of the Black Sea is popular for its high cliffs that offer extreme and dangerous jumps into the sea. Dozens of daredevils test their skills as they jump from a height of nearly 30 meters. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

