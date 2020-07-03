24 hours in pictures, 3 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A City of Tshwane Health Care worker can be seen at the Denlyn Shopping Centre in Mamelodi, where a mobile Covid-19 testing centre was set up for mass screening and testing, 3 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/10 A nurse in full PPE inside the Nasrec quarantine/isolation site in Nasrec, 3 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/10 Campact NGO’s activists wearing carnival heads bearing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier stage a protest against the government’s coal phase-out law on July 3, 2020 in front of the Chancellery in Berlin. The demonstration takes place as a planned coal law is set to be passed by Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament on July 3, with opponents complaining that its goal to phase out coal by 2038 lacks ambition. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) 4/10 Prasa’s repair team can be seen working on damaged cables at the Loftus Station in Pretoria, 3 July 2020. Cables at many of Pretoria and Johannesburg’s metrorail stations have been stolen and vandalised since the services have been made available for passengers again during the nationwide lockdown leaving the commuter trains inactive. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/10 Danish police officers take pictures of the base of the Little Mermaid statue (Den lille Havfrue) after it was vandalised on July 3, 2020. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) 6/10 AlphaTauri’s French driver Pierre Gasly steers his car during the second practice session at the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix on July 3, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. Seven months after they last competed in earnest, the Formula One circus will push a post-lockdown ‘re-set’ button to open the 2020 season in Austria on July 5. (Photo by Joe Klamar / various sources / AFP) 7/10 Residents clear an area after their shacks were gutted in a fire in Alexandra, Johannesburg, 3 July 2020. It is alleged that firefighters found 50 shacks on fire. Most residents were left homeless. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/10 SASSA beneficiaries wait outside Alexandra Plaza in Johannesburg, 3 July 2020, for their grant payout. Old age pension and disability grants were moved to July 3 and other grant payments to July 6, 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/10 A tourist performs an activity with dolphins, at a Dolphin Discovery habitat, in the Isla Mujeres resort, Mexico, 02 July 2020. The tourist parks reopen after almost three months of being closed to the public by COVID-19 in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul 10/10 Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF againsrt Getafe CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 2, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

