24 hours in pictures, 2 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Tattoo artist Pepi Dimevski from Pepi Dimevski’s Fine Ink Club tattoos a clients leg on day 97 of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 July 2020. Tattoo artists, hair salons and beauty parlors have been allowed to open under strict control as the country tries to stave off an increasing infection rate from Covid-19 Coronavirus. Peak numbers of infections are projected to be in September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/12 Slackliner Sandor Nagy practices on the beach in Boscombe, on the south coast of England on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) 3/12 The Centurion Metro Rail Station in Lyttleton can be seen completely empty as trains are not working after cable theft, 2 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/12 A police officer secures a cordon after police entered the Times Square shopping mall to search for protesters during a rally set against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people on July 1 — including nine under China’s new national security law — as thousands defied a ban on protests on the anniversary of the city’s handover to China. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) 5/12 Men cool off into Arabian Sea water during a hot summer day in Karachi on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) 6/12 Lindiwe “Mamfiso” Mngomezulu who is known in Vilakazi street as the snake lady, poses with her snake, 2 July 2020, at Noah’s ark, a small home based snake house in Soweto Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 7/12 Olympique Lyonnais’ team players and US Port-Valais’ team players fight for the ball during a friendly football match between US Port-Valais and Lyon in Evian les Bains, on July 1, 2020 at the Camille Fournier stadium, part of the Olympique Lyonnais training camp in the city. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) 8/12 People take part in a yoga session on the roof of Lucerna Palace as the sun goes down on July 1, 2020 in Prague. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) 9/12 Colombian Jefferson Riascos (C) is embraced by Diana Paola Angola (L), who recovered from the new coronavirus, after asking her to marry him as health workers hold letters forming the sentence “Do you want to marry me?” at the Versalles Clinic in Cali, Colombia on June 26, 2020, as she is discharged. The baby of the couple was delivered while Angola was under induced coma at the Intensive Care Unit. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) 10/12 US President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the press in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2020. Trump on Thursday hailed the “spectacular” US jobs report for June, saying the return to work of 4.8 million Americans marks a huge comeback for an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) 11/12 Rescuers recover bodies near the landslide area in the jade mining site in Hpakhant in Kachin state on July 2, 2020. The battered bodies of more than 120 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on July 2 after one of the worst-ever accidents to hit the treacherous industry. (Photo by Zaw Moe Htet / AFP) 12/12 Hungarian watermelon farmer Robert Pap displays two of his dice-shaped melons grown for experimental purposes in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary, 01 July 2020. The growing fruit is placed in a cube-shaped box for three weeks, during which the melon takes its desired shape. Picture: EPA-EFE/TIBOR ROSTA

