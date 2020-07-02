PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

The property is said to be covered with 5 000 square metres of gilded ceramic tiles.
The 25-floor hotel is located in Hanoi.
A guest poses for photographs at the infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Staff wait to welcome guests in the lobby of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
A staff member stands near the lifts in the lobby of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
A placard hangs on a room’s doorknob at the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
The sink and toilet bowl are seen in one of the rooms of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
A staff member poses for a photograph inside the 1,000 USD per night executive two bedroom suite of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Guests pose for photographs at the infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Hotel staff wait to welcome guests in the lobby of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
A staff member waits to welcome guests in the lobby of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, the world’s first gold-plated hotel, in Hanoi on July 2, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
