24 hours in pictures, 1 July 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Protesters demonstrate outside Wits University against coronavirus vaccine trials being done in Africa, 1 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/12 Riot police deploy tear gas as they clear protesters from a road during a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Hong Kong police made the first arrests under Beijing’s new national security law on July 1 as the city greeted the anniversary of its handover to China with protesters fleeing water cannon. (Photo by DALE DE LA REY / AFP) 3/12 Supporters of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and #Africa4Palestine take part in a picket, 1 July 2020, at the US Consulate in Sandton, opposing Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. Picture: Michel Bega 4/12 Raindrops are seen on a taxi window while a woman passes by a closed store in Buenos Aires on June 30, 2020, a day before authorities tighten virus lockdown measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The country went into lockdown on March 20 to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but those measures have been gradually eased in recent weeks. However, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital, a new lockdown has been imposed on the greater Buenos Aires area — home to more than a third of the country’s 44 million people — from July 1-17. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) 5/12 A queue of residents in Mamelodi can be seen outside the Municipal Offices waiting to be helped with their UIF claims, 1 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 An employee helps to remove the vandalized statue of King Leopold II of Belgium as the country is about to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Congolese Independence, in Ghent on June 30, 2020. The statue was vandalized during a protest action amid discussions to remove all Leopold 2 statues due to the misdeeds in his personal property Congo. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) 7/12 This long exposure picture shows the Milky Way, as seen above a building in Kalaw, Shan state early on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) 8/12 A student of the Makkasan Phitthaya government primary school wears a face shield as he leaves the school canteen in Bangkok on July 1, 2020, as schools reopened after being temporarily closed due to the threat of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (Photo by Romeo GACAD / AFP) 9/12 A woman wearing a face mask and gloves – a measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease – casts her ballot in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms at a polling station inside Moscow’s Kazansky railway station on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) 10/12 A state health worker sitting inside an ambulance collects a swab sample from a person testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kolkata on July 1, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 11/12 People enjoy a day at the Nord Beach in Gandia, near Valencia on July 1, 2020. The European Union reopened its borders to visitors from 15 countries but excluded the United States, where coronavirus deaths are spiking once again, six months after the first cluster was reported in China. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) 12/12 A man smokes a pipe while wearing a face mask during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, on June 30, 2020, as part of a nationwide day of protests to demand better working conditions for health workers. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.