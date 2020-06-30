24 hours in pictures, 30 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 South African men and women protest against Gender Based Violence outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 30 June 2020. The group called on government to implement more stringent measures and for civil society to take a stronger stand on this issue. South Africa has one of the highest gender based violence crime rates in the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 2/13 A boy plays in a rice paddy field during “National Paddy Day”, which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, in Tokha village on the outskirts of Kathmandu on June 29, 2020. Splashing mud and drinking local rice beer, Nepali farmers this week celebrated National Paddy Day to mark the beginning of the rice-planting season, despite some coronavirus lockdown measures still in place. Traditional farming songs and laughter echoed in the air as farmers waded into waterlogged fields to sow green paddy. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) 3/13 Operations at the Sun International Time Square Casino in Pretoria can be seen resuming after regulations on casinos were relaxed during the nationwide lockdown, 30 June 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/13 A double rainbow arches in the sky after a rainstorm near Pecs, southern Hungary, 29 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/TAMAS SOKI 5/13 Over 200 women were protesting in Zandspruit, 30 June 2020. The women who blocked roads with burning tyres and debris were protesting against the men in the area, saying they are tired of being abused and raped and feared for their children’s safety. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/13 A member of the New York City Monuments and Conservation department power washes the statue of former US President George Washington after the statue got covered in red paint after being vandalised in Washington Square Park in New York, New York, 29 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES 7/13 Pro-China supporters carry a Chinese national flag during a rally in Hong Kong, China, 30 June 2020. China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee has unanimously approved a national security law for Hong Kong prohibiting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE 8/13 Sudanese demonstrators gesture as they chant during a protest on Sixty street in the east of the capital Khartoum, on June 30, 2020. Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in several cities and the capital calling for reforms and demanding justice for those killed in anti-government demonstrations that ousted president Omar al-Bashir last year. The protests went ahead with security forces deployed in force and despite a tight curfew since April designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) 9/13 Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula visits PRASA train station facilities to inspect preparation for lockdown operations on June 30, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to a media release, PRASA has been engaged with preparations for the resumption of duties. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) 10/13 An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the baseball field at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, USA, 29 June 2020. The movie Field of Dreams, filmed on the century-old Lansing Farm, was released in 1989. The location has become a favorite tourist attraction offering tours of the house and opportunities to play on the ball field. Picture: EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY 11/13 Wrestlers practice on a dirt ground at Maharishi Dayanand Akhara, a traditional wrestling school, in Sarfabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India 29 June 2020 (issued on 30 June 2020). According to the Sukhbir Singh, an army veteran and former National wrestler who runs the akhara, around hundred people used to train in his akhara before the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI 12/13 Protesters wear masks with the image of German Minister for Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner during a demonstration for future-proof EU agricultural reform at Pariser Platz near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 30 June 2020. The protesters demand of Minister Kloeckner to pull the strings during the final negotiations on the EU Common Agricultural Policy reform (CAP) to ensure the redistribution of funds towards farms, animals rights and Climate issues. Germany takes over the EU Council Presidency on July 1st. Picture: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER 13/13 An image taken with a wide-angle lens at the Baron Empain Palace after it was reopened to visitors in the suburb of Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt, 30 June 2020. The palace was opened for visitors on 30 June after a restoration process. The palace was built for Belgian entrepreneur Baron Edouard Empain in 1907 by famed French architect Alexander Marel. It was inspired by Angkor Wat in Cambodia and the Hindu temple of Orissa. In one of the early 20th century’s master urban plans, Baron Empain laid out and built the new town of Heliopolis. At the time, it was separated from the congested downtown of Cairo and was designed as a ‘city of luxury and leisure’ with broad avenues and equipped with modern conveniences such as running water, electricity, drains, hotel facilities, golf course, racetrack and parks and the Palace Hotel which later became one of the Egypt’s presidential palaces. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

