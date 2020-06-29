24 hours in pictures, 29 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Commuters are pictured at Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 29 June 2020. All commuters are required to wear masks as well as sanitise their hands when in the Taxi. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/13 A youth works on a sculpture of Hindu God Lord Ganesh at a workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad on June 29, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) 3/13 An employee cleans the surfaces during a early morning disinfection at the 1 Classie Africa beauty salon in downtown on day 94 of COVID-19 pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 June 2020. Although hair salons are open, many like this one are struggling to get customers to visit them. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 4/13 A guest inside a car waves to a bride and groom during a wedding ceremony implementing social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Tangerang on June 29, 2020. (Photo by FAJRIN RAHARJO / AFP) 5/13 A cyclist rides past a giant mural of Adam Goodes, one of Australia’s most high-profile indigenous sportsmen, in Sydney on June 29, 2020. Australia’s most popular spectator sport has long grappled with racial vilification, and the recent “Black Lives Matter” protest movement has again shone the spotlight on a scourge that still plagues Aussie Rules. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) 6/13 Sunlight illuminates a mountain range overlooking Leh, the joint capital of the Indian union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on June 29, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Arhaan ARCHER / AFP) 7/13 Waste workers from a contractor to the Ekurhuleni council that have gone on strike over working conditions in Palm Ridge, 29 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/13 Waste workers from a contractor to the Ekurhuleni council that have gone on strike over working conditions in Palm Ridge, 29 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 9/13 A demonstrator with brightly painted boots before the Queer March for Black Lives in New York, New York, USA, 28 June 2020. Today, the 50th anniversary of the first gay rights march in the US is celebrated with Black Lives Matter protests across multiply cities throughout America. Picture: EPA-EFE/Peter Foley 10/13 Customers can be seen at the Mugg & Bean restaurant in the Mall@reds for the first time since the national lockdown began, 29 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 11/13 The Gauteng Premier David Makhura inspects the ambulance at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with BMW that will unlock a multi-million-rand investment and see over 700 beds being added to identified hospitals on June 29, 2020 in Midrand, South Africa. This is part of a strategic public private partnership between the Gauteng Provincial Government and the private sector to partner in long term initiatives that are aimed at transforming the health care system beyond the current efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) 12/13 A rainbow is visible over Brooklyn after massive storms hit the Tri-State area of New York, New York, USA, 28 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES 13/13 A handout photo made available by Taipei Zoo on 29 June 2020 shows a panda cub born at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, on 28 June 2020 (issued on 29 June 2020). The female cub is giant panda Yuan Yuan’s second baby born at Taipei Zoo through artificial insemination. China donated a pair of giant pandas Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan to Taipei Zoo in 2008. Yuan Yuan gave birth to a female panda, Yuan Tzai, in 2013. Picture: EPA-EFE/TAIPEI ZOO

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.