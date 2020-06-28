48 hours in pictures, 28 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A reveler attends an event in support of a program created by members of the LGBT community to give free meals to homeless people amid the new coronavirus pandemic, during the celebration of gay pride in Mexico City, on June 27, 2020. – Activists substituted on Saturday the annual Gay Pride parade for a digital march due to confinement measures against the spread of the new coronavirus, and demanded justice for hate crimes. Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP
Staff at Wimpy Festival Mall, Kempton Park prepares the restaurant for reopening on the 29th June 2020. Tables too close together have been marked off as not to be used. The whole restaurant was also sanitised. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A vehicle is crushed by an uprooted Blue Gum tree, during a storm in a Wynberg municipal parking lot, in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 June 2020. Roofs of some houses have been blown off, trees uprooted and in some areas flooding as an intense cold front swept across Cape Town bringing with it gale force winds, heavy rain and rough seas. Eight vehicles were damaged when two 60 foot Blue Gum trees were uprooted by the strong winds in the Wynberg municipal parking lot. Photo by: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Indian one-horned rhinoceroses graze in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in the flood affected Morigaon district in India’s northeastern state of Assam on June 28, 2020. Photo by Biju BORO / AFP
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 27: Members of Dykes On Bikes attend Pride in London show parade highlights on the Picadilly screen at Picadilly Circus on June 27, 2020 in London, England. In line with government guideline, the annual Pride parade had to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
ST PAUL, MN – JUNE 27: A woman speaks in a microphone during a Pro-Police rally on June 27, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. Bikers for Trump hosted a Back the Blue Pro-Police rally at the Governors Mansion. Residents and Minnesota community members participated by demonstrating opposition to the gathering. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP
Members of the Samaritan community pray on top of Mount Gerizim at sunrise during Shavuot festival, above the city of Nablus, West Bank, 28 June 2020. The Samaritan community is celebrating Shavuot festival, which marks the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai, seven weeks after the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt. The Samaritan religion today only numbers about 810 people, half of which live on Mount Grizim in the West Bank and the other half in Holon, next to Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A woman holds an umbrella in the colours of the Spanish flag along with a Catalan Senyera flag during a demonstration organised by Spain’s far-right Vox party to preserve a statue of Christopher Columbus in Barcelona on June 27, 2020 as statues of slave traders and colonial figures tumble worldwide in a wave of anger against racism. Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP
A pink light is displayed in a house, in a show of support to the LGBTQ community on June 27, 2020 in Singapore. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this years Pink Dot SG rally has gone online. Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images
Palestinian labourers cross illegally into Israeli areas through a hole in Israel’s illegal barrier wall near the Mitar checkpoint in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on June 28, 2020, Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP
