24 hours in pictures, 26 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Ecstatic Liverpool FC celebrate outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, 25 June 2020. Liverpool have been crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in three decades after Chelsea FC beat Manchester City FC 2-1. Man City’s failure to win this crucial duel mathematically handed the English top league title to the Liverpudlian club led by German manager Juergen Klopp. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL 2/10 Chairman of the Liverpool supporters club in Gauteng Ian Parker with a replica of the English Premier League trophy at his home in Edenvale, 26 June 2020, after Liverpool clinched victory in the competition for the first time in 30 years on Thursday night. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/10 The coffin, covered with the Burundi national flag, of late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, who died at the age of 55, is presented on a ceremonial vehicle during the national funeral at the Ingoma stadium in Gitega, Burundi, on June 26, 2020. (Photo by TCHANDROU NITANGA / AFP) 4/10 Kiki (L), a dancer at the Chivalry Gentlemen’s Lounge, speaks with other dancers in a customised bus where they will entertain clients in Johannesburg, on June 25, 2020. Due to the South Africa lockdown regulations that sees public places like pubs, restaurants and strip clubs closed to the public, The Chivalry Gentlemen’s Lounge in Johannesburg found a creative way to operate and fitted a bus to provide clients with a “mobile strip service”. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) 5/10 A Bolivian aymara woman wears a face mask as protection against he coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, 25 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz 6/10 Visitors walk within Sea World marine animal park on the Gold Coast, Australia, 26 June 2020. The Gold Coast’s theme parks begin to reopen after prolonged closure for three months following an outbreak of the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/REGI VARGHESE 7/10 Carmen Bouwer from the Rock Valley Climbing gym can be seen cleaning the floors at the gym ahead of their hopeful opening on the 1st of July, 25 June 2020, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/10 A dancer performs during the opening ceremony of The 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG 9/10 Part of a memorial to those killed by police, which refers to George Floyd is pictured in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, and area near an abandoned police precinct where activists continue protest, in Seattle, Washington, USA, 25 June 2020. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan has called for the protest to be disbursed and for the precinct to be reoccupied, but remaining protesters have moved their tents closer to the police station and refuse to leave until their demands are met, which include a 50 percent cut the Seattle Police Department budget. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHEN BRASHEAR 10/10 An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of a bloom of toxic algae on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso, southeastern Sweden, 25 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAHL

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.