24 hours in pictures, 25 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Kids can be seen crossing the Marokolong Pedestrian Bridge in Hammanskraal that was unveiled by Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo the previous day, 25 June 2020, Tshwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/12 Funeral service of a three year Ansia Kheha at Orange Farm Multipurpose Centre in Johannesburg, 25 June 2020, before her final rest at Olifantsflei Cemetry. Ansia’s body was found by a waste picker in a veld in Orange Farm on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/12 The Sydney Opera House is illuminated in support of Australia and New Zealand’s joint bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Sydney, Australia, 25 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI 4/12 Mannequins are seen placed at tables to make customers sit according to social distancing rules at Elpaso Bar, which reopened after being closed for weeks, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ankara on June 24, 2020. Turkey, a nation of some 83 million, has removed most restrictions, reopened restaurants and resumed mass prayers but officials have warned against complacency. Turkey’s daily infections have risen in recent weeks to over a thousand, and authorities have made face masks mandatory in public in several cities including Istanbul. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) 5/12 Revelers paddle as they compete in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Taipei, Taiwan, 25 June 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also named Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar in honor of Qu Yuan, an ancient Chinese poet and statesman who drowned himself in the Miluo River in 278 BC. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO 6/12 Sun-seekers cool off in the water and sunbathe on the riverbank at Hackney Marshes in east London on June 24, 2020, as temperatures reached 31 degrees C at Heathrow Airport on the hottest day of the year. Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home in the cool Tuesday as a heatwave hit the continent with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celcius. Britain was bracing for a flood of visitors to its beaches with the heatwave expected to last until Friday and temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s in the south and centre of the country. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) 7/12 Tattoo artist Wiean de Lange can be seen at the Tattoo Styles shop in Irene Mall busy tattooing Thomas Edgar, 25 June 2020, Pretoria. The shop has been opened since Monday after the lockdown regulations were lifted. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/12 A visitor wearing a protective facemask admires the view from the Eiffel Tower during its partial reopening on June 25, 2020, in Paris, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. Tourists and Parisians will again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus — but only if they take the stairs. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) 9/12 Restaurant manager, Nsawi Dos Santos scans a client before entering the premises at Spilt Milk in Melville, 25 June 2020. The date for the opening of restaurants for sit down meals has not yet been decided on. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 10/12 Kimono-clad tourists take pictures as they visit the Sensoji temple at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 24 June 2020 (issued 25 June 2020). As Europe reopens its borders to welcome the first tourists since the lockdown, most countries in Asia and Oceania are mulling air ‘travel bubbles’ that link nations that have largely controlled the virus. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON 11/12 Construction worker Mathew Bhodho waits for work in the informal sector along with around 200 other job seekers at a road junction in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 June 2020 (issued 25 June 2020). According to a report released this week by Statistics South Africa the unemployment rate has reached a record high level of 30.1 percent up from 29.1 percent in the final quarter of last year. Africa’s biggest economy was in recession before the coronavirus pandemic but lockdowns have further negatively impacted businesses and employment opportunities. The informal sector provides employment to approximately 30 percent of South African workers according to the World Bank. Cape Town is the countries epicenter of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 12/12 A member of an LGBT rights group looks on during a protest outside the Siglo XXI Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, 24 June 2020. LGBT activists denounced a series of inconsistencies in the investigations into the recent death of transgender doctor Maria Elizabeth Montano. The body of Montano, a Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) worker who went missing on 08 June 2020, was found on 19 June on a road near the town of Tres Marias, in the neighboring state of Morelos. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHENKA GUTIERREZ

