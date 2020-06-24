24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 ANC and EFF supporters protest outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 24 June 2020, where a man charged with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule appeared in court. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 2/10 This handout picture provided by Host photo agency shows a Russian honour guard marching on Red Square during a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow on June 24, 2020. The parade, usually held on May 9, was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Ramil Sitdikov / Host photo agency / AFP) 3/10 Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine as they sunbathe on the beach and play in the sea in Southend on Sea, south east England, on June 24, 2020. Just days after lockdown ended and European travel restrictions were lifted, many were staying home in the cool Tuesday as a heatwave hit the continent with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celcius. Britain was bracing for a flood of visitors to its beaches with the heatwave expected to last until Friday and temperatures set to climb into the mid-30s in the south and centre of the country. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) 4/10 Diepkloof Zone 5 and 6 protests at the corner of Immink Drive and Masupha Street in Soweto, 24 June 2020, for electricity which has been off for the past 3 months because of power supply outages due to the overloading of minisubs caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/10 This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2019 shows an image created using different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang in China’s northeastern Liaoning province. (Photo by STR / AFP) 6/10 Authorities clear debris after an earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico, 23 June 2020. The 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook central and southern Mexico on Tuesday left at least one dead in a landslide in the Oaxaca municipality of Crucecita, at the epicenter. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Ricardez 7/10 Members of the Right2Know campaign hold a picket outside the Hector Pieterson Memorial site, 24 June 2020, ahead of the expected Supplementary Budget speech from The Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/10 Ministry of Environment of Cambodia spokesperson Neth Pheaktra (2-L), holds a turtle during an event at the Ministry of Environment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 24 June 2020. A Cambodian woman recently bought endangered Royal Turtles from local villagers and gave them to Ministry of Environment. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY 9/10 Supporters of former sex slaves under Japanese troops during World War II hold placards during the weekly rally outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 24 June 2020. It is estimated that around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Korean nationals, forcibly served as sex slaves for the Japanese army during World War II. They are euphemistically called ‘comfort women’. The protest has been held every Wednesday since 08 January 1992 and it is considered one of the world’s longest-lasting protests. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN 10/10 A worker places umbrellas on Barceloneta beach in St. John Day holiday in Catalonia, in Barcelona, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 24 June 2020. The beach was reopened early morning after St. John night, when traditionally, people light bonfires to mark shortest night, but COVID-19 outbreak caused it was closed and the mass gatherings were banned. Picture: EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

