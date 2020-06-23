24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 23 June 2020. Former President Zuma stands accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from a 51 billion rand (3.4 billion US dollar) purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment manufactured by five European firms, including French defence company Thales. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/11 Zuma’s supporters at Booysen Hotel in Johannesburg, 23 June 2020, gather to watch the the trial of former president Jacob Zuma’s appearance at KwaZulu – Natal High Court in Pietemartzburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/11 Protesters arrive at the waterfront in Asuncion, Paraguay, 22 June 2020. Hundreds gathered to protest against corruption within the government of President Mario Abdo Benitez. Cars blocked two lanes of the Costanera along the Paraguay River but were prevented by police and army roadblocks from reaching the Government Palace. Picture: EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar 4/11 View of flamingos at the Cali Zoo, Colombia, 21 June 2020. On 21 June and after being closed for more than three months, the Cali Zoo is the first in Latin America to open its doors to the public again in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and under the strictest biosecurity measures. Picture: EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez 5/11 A man works on the construction site in Guangzhou, China, 22 June 2020. China races to contain a second wave of coronavirus cases mostly in Beijing. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 6/11 A lifeguard cleans the pool stairs handlers as a woman sunbathes at the public swimming pool in Aranzadi, Pamplona, Spain, 22 June 2020. Public swimming pools reopen to public in the city as the state of alarm has ended after the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES 7/11 A boy sits in a car as an Ukrainian soldier checks documents at the Novotroitske checkpoint between the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian militants controlled territories not far from Donetsk, Ukraine, 22 June 2020. Ukraine and self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic reopened Novotroitske checkpoint amid quarantine relaxation in the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/YEVGEN HONCHARENKO 8/11 Thomas Schafer, Managing Director of Volkswagen (VW) South Africa sits on one of the beds in the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Korsten, Port Elizabeth on June 22, 2020. The Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital was built in collaboration with the German development agency and carmaker Volkswagen (VW), the largest German investment in South Africa. A total of 3 300 beds were set up at an unused VW plant in the southern city of Port Elizabeth. (Photo by Michael SHEEHAN / AFP) 9/11 A man takes pictures of a burning old German medium tank Panther during a reenactment of the battle of Moscow in 1941, near the Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection, the main Russian Orthodox Cathedral of Russian Armed Forces, in the Patriot park in Kubinka outside Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2020. The cathedral was built for the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY 10/11 Swiss Australian acrobatic artist Ramon Kathriner performs during the Glacier 3000, in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, 23 June 2020. While the tourist site remains closed to the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Glacier 3000’s infrastructure will be transformed into a temporary artistic stage and will serve as a backdrop for an acrobatic shows by six artists. Freddy Nock broke three world records during a show, including walking on a cable with an inclination 39.1 degrees over a distance of 40 meters. Picture: EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON 11/11 Peet (R) trains his students surrounded by plastic sheets to ensure social distancing at the Inspire South Bay Fitness gym amid the coronavirus pandemic in Redondo Beach, California, 22 June 2020. Los Angeles County’s businesses continue to reopen despite the recent spike in coronavirus infections. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

